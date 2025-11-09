How Ty Simpson's Performance Saturday Stacked Up Against Other Heisman Frontrunners
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is widely considered one of the favorites for the Heisman trophy. Between his statistical output and the Crimson Tide's team success, Simpson remains firmly in the conversation.
In Saturday's 20-9 win over LSU, Simpson threw for 277 yards with one touchdown and a fumble. It was the first time this season that he did not throw for at least two touchdowns in a game. On the season, Simpson now has 2,461 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and still just the one interception with 88 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Admittedly, it was not his best performance. The Alabama quarterback is very critical towards himself.
"It is what is it," Simpson said after the game. "Not great, not what I wanted, but a win’s a win. What can I say, right? That’s why I’m not gonna overlook it, underlook it, whatever you want to say. I’m gonna enjoy it."
Simpson has lead the Crimson Tide to a 8-1 record (6-0 SEC) on the season and in firm control of a bid in both the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff. How did his performance on Saturday stack up against some of the other favorites for the Heisman trophy?
Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB
It was just another day at the office for Sayin and the No. 1 Buckeyes in their 34-10 win over Purdue. Saying threw for 303 yards and a touchdown as Ohio State rolled to an easy victory to improve to 9-0 on the season. Often times, the Heisman trophy goes to the best player on the best team, and the Buckeyes have shown they are the best team in college football so far this season.
Season stats: 2491 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 21 rushing yards, 0 rushing touchdowns
Fernando Mendonza, Indiana QB
The FOX broadcast team was ready to crown Mendoza the Heisman winner after his game-winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the game for No. 2 Indiana to beat Penn State on the road, 27-24. Mendoza struggled throughout the game but stepped up for his team in the biggest moment, leading the Hoosiers on a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Mendoza finished 19-of-30 for 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Season stats: 2342 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 240 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M QB
Reed lead the Aggies to an impressive, 38-17 road win over Missouri to stay unbeaten on the year. He threw for 221 yards with two touchdowns and another 29 yards on the ground. This game was one of the biggest tests left on A&M's schedule, and Reed and the Aggies are currently on a collision course to face Simpson and the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.
Season stats: 2193 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 378 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt QB
Pavia put together a Heisman-worthy performance in Vanderbilt's 45-38 overtime victory over Auburn. Pavia threw for a season high of 377 yards with three touchdowns and another 112 yards and touchdown on the ground. He lead the Commodores on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter after trailing entering the period. His performance against the Tigers put Pavia right back int he Heisman conversation.
Season stats: 2440 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 613 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns