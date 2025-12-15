Alabama Had One of 'Best Practices We’ve Had in a Long Time' Ahead of CFP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After Alabama lost to Georgia in the SEC title game with an abysmal offensive performance, Kalen DeBoer said it was more of a continuity issue than a confidence issue for the Crimson Tide offense.

Alabama was without offensive starters Jam Miller, Josh Cuevas and Kam Dewberry last time and had multiple other players, like Parker Brailsford and Germie Bernard, dealing with injuries and coming in out of practice.

Now, as the Crimson Tide prepares to face Oklahoma in the first-round of the College Football Playoff, the players have had a little extra time to get better. Alabama had a few days off before returning to the practice fields last Friday, when the Crimson Tide slid into game-week mode.

"There is more continuity," DeBoer said after Monday's practice. "There’s guys that are healthier. It’s up front, offensive line wise. It’s the receiving corps and other guys that are continuing that are continuing to build into more reps as we work through the week. Hope that continues to be the case here moving forward.”

Alabama center Parker Brailsford said it's been great having Dewberry back at practice.

"Communication’s always been good with him, just being able to get things echoed across the line, especially knowing it’s going to be loud," Brailsford said. "That’s a big piece of it.”

DeBoer said Saturday's practice was "one of our best practices we’ve had in a long time," as Alabama practiced outside under the lights, highlighting the Crimson Tide's energy and execution. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson felt the same way.

"Just having a chance to take a second and breathe was really important for the guys," Simpson said. "Like we said, anytime you play an SEC schedule, it’s hard— hard on your body, hard on your mind. So getting a couple days off to just like relax and have fun, play video games is great. Just being back on the field and knowing your body feels a little bit healthier. We were at night, which is different, because we’re usually in the morning. Playing under the lights, it just felt like high school, especially being out there with your guys that you love. We’re getting ready for a College Football Playoff game, guys. How awesome is that? Any chance we get to just take a second and realize what we do for a living and how many people watch us and how we can just change people’s point of view, it’s awesome. So it was a great, great practice.”

Alabama will practice three more times this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners.

Read more on BamaCentral: