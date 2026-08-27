'I Just Love to Hit People': The Mindset Tight End Josh Ford is Bringing to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama needed to find some ferocity this offseason, and it looks like they found someone in love with the game of football in tight end Josh Ford.

The 6-foot-6, 266-pounder spent the past two seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to the Crimson Tide. Ford said on Thursday the reason he only appeared in four games in 2025 before deciding to enter the transfer portal was that his head coach, Mike Gundy, was fired just three games into the season.

So, what drew him to Alabama, as he's expected to be the Crimson Tide's starting "U" tight end?

"Oklahoma State was my only offer out of high school," Ford said. "So when I hit the portal, all of these options opened up to me and I was kind of blown away. I was asking the Lord where He wanted me to go, and it was a really hard decision, but I totally believe he wanted me here for multiple reasons. I think all of those haven't been revealed yet, but I'm for sure supposed to be here."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have each spoken very highly of Ford throughout the offseason. DeBoer said in late June that Ford is "getting after guys,” and his energy will truly help the run game.

Fellow Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett described Ford as a "dog," an "old-school football player," and when going against him, "you’re gonna get everything he’s got.” This is all par for the course based on what Ford said about his own mindset on Thursday.

"I just love to hit people. It's my passion for the game. Of course, I love to catch balls, catch touchdowns — that's awesome too — but just the sheer will of putting someone on their back is the best feeling ever."

Tight end was a bit of a question mark following the 2025 season, as starter Josh Cuevas exhausted his eligibility and then was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Cuevas' 37 receptions last year were the most by a tight end since Irv Smith Jr.'s 44 in 2018. So, how would Alabama fill his shoes?

Ford, who has watched "a lot" of film of former Alabama fullback/tight end Robbie Ouzts, is far from the only tight end who will see the field on Saturdays. Sophomore Kaleb Edwards will be the starter at the "Y," meaning the 2025 All-SEC Freshman will mostly serve as a pass-catcher. The aforementioned sophomore Marshall Pritchett is expected to back him up but could also come in for Ford.

But most of the time, the junior will be the main U tight end, meaning he'll mostly act as a run blocker. Alabama's run game was among the worst in the FBS last season, and it resulted in many personnel changes. Based on Ford's mindset, he could be the X-factor in getting the Crimson Tide's run game back on track.

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