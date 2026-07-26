2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

Alabama lost its best tight end from a season ago when Josh Cuevas was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but despite Cuevas' departure, the Crimson Tide still has some exciting prospects at the position starting with returner Kaleb Edwards.

The sophomore was one of the Crimson Tide's few summer enrollees last season as a true freshman, yet he quickly carved out a role in the offense, appearing in all 15 games with six starts. He finished the year with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

"It was surreal," Edwards said of his freshman season ."Didn’t expect to get to play as much as a I did. My number got called, and it was a lot of fun. Great learning experience."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has spoken really highly of Edwards this offseason along with the top addition to the room: Oklahoma State transfer Josh Ford.

"We haven’t played one down of football yet this year, but I can tell you his mindset, what he’s done, he’s come in, he’s one guy that has helped just with the energy and us in the run game,” DeBoer said of Ford in a radio interview back in late June. "He’s getting after guys.”

Alabama has to improve in the run game in this season, and DeBoer is counting on the tight ends to be a big part of that transformation.

"I think that can really help add to the change of your run game," DeBoer said. "Guys like Kaleb Edwards, Marshall Pritchett and Josh Ford, guys who are a year older. Kaleb was just coming to us a year ago and also got thrown on the football field, took some reps all season long. But Marshall understands things and his physicality is greater. Josh brings that demeanor.”

Pritchett is another returner who got some playing time last season during his freshman campaign. He also battled a few injuries but will likely have a bigger role in 2026. Speaking of injuries, fifth-year tight end Danny Lewis Jr. is still on the roster, but most of his Alabama career has been hampered by injuries. He can make a big impact if he can stay healthy.

The other notable addition in the tight end room is the lone freshman: Mack Sutter. Alabama currently has eight scholarship tight ends on the roster, and they will be coached by new position coach Richard Owens this season.

1. Josh Ford OR Kaleb Edwards

2. Danny Lewis Jr. OR Marshall Pritchett

2026 Alabama Tight Ends

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster. Additionally the roster hasn't been updated yet with new measurements, so the ones below are from the spring.

Kaleb Edwards- Sophomore, 6-6, 268 lbs

Edwards is the most experienced tight end in the current Alabama offense, appearing in all 15 games last season. Finished second among tight ends in 2025 with 11 catches for 150 yards. Scored a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe in Week 2.

Josh Ford- Junior, 6-6, 267 lbs

Spent two seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Alabama this spring. He started in six games as a true freshman for the Cowboys. Ford only appeared in four games in 2025 before deciding to enter the transfer portal because his head coach, Mike Gundy, was fired just three games into the season. Has 13 career catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Danny Lewis Jr.- Fifth year, 6-5, 255 lbs

Lewis is the most veteran player in the Alabama tight end room. He appeared in five games during his true freshman campaign in 2022 before coming a more regular part of the offense in 2023 and 2024. Lewis missed most of last season with injuries, only appearing in six games. He has three catches for 22 yards in his career

Jay Lindsey- Junior, 6-5, 258 lbs

Lindsey played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025. He earned special teams player of the week honors from the coaching staff for his performance against Auburn. Lindsey only had two catches last season, but one came in Alabama's win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Marshall Pritchett- Sophomore, 6-5, 246 lbs

Appeared in all 15 games in 2025 during his freshman season, mainly on special teams. Pritchett finished the year with seven catches for 57 yards.

Jack Sammarco- Junior, 6-5, 263 lbs

Transferred in from West Virginia prior to the 2025 season and only appeared in two games for the Crimson Tide last year and did not record any stats. Sammarco played in all 13 games for the Mountaineers in 2024.

Jaxon Shuttlesworth- Junior, 6-5, 235 lbs

Transferred in from Jacksonville State this offseason. Spent two seasons with the Gamecocks and did not appear in any games.

Mack Sutter- Freshman, 6-5, 249 lbs

Sutter was a unanimous four-star tight end in the class of 2026 out of the state of Illinois. He was mentioned as a young player that stood out in Alabama's second spring scrimmage.

This is the third in BamaCentral's summer position previews series.

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

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