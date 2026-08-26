The Alabama Tight End Standing Out as a 'Weapon' at Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has dealt with numerous positives and negatives across position groups throughout the offseason, but the tight ends have consistently been considered a bright spot.

Tight end was a bit of a question mark following the 2025 season, as starter Josh Cuevas exhausted his eligibility and then was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Cuevas' 37 receptions last year were the most by a tight end since Irv Smith Jr.'s 44 in 2018. So, how would Alabama fill his shoes?

All signs point to sophomore Kaleb Edwards being the starting "Y" tight end as a pass-catcher after earning All-SEC Freshman honors in 2025. Oklahoma State transfer Josh Ford is expected to be the main blocking "U" tight end and has received rave reviews from head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Grubb throughout the offseason. However, when asked on Tuesday who has been really standing out this fall, the first name Grubb said was someone else.

"I think it starts with Marshall Pritchett," Grubb said. "He's a guy who has stepped up as a blocker, he's become a more complete player in that regard, where I think he was viewed as a guy going into spring and summer, like at the line of scrimmage, is this guy going to be able to get it done? So, he took that part really seriously, and he got a lot better at it.

"But the playmaker part in Marshall is he's a weapon out there. He can truly block, then expand the outside, get a mismatch on a safety and really play ball. From his standpoint, he's doing a great job."

In addition to Edwards and Ford, Pritchett should also get a major role. He mostly played on special teams in 2025 and logged seven catches for 57 yards. That said, four of those receptions and 33 of those yards came against Eastern Illinois, when he was the No. 2 tight end behind Edwards because Cuevas was hurt. Pritchett flashed his potential that day, and he seems to only be building on it.

Grubb also acknowledged many other tight ends' efforts throughout fall camp.

"Both of those guys (Pritchett and Edwards) have done a great job of attacking their weaknesses," Grubb said. "So Kaleb has really become a formidable blocker, where I think as a young player last year, that was a little more difficult for him. Now, I think Kaleb has really become a true 50-50 Y.

"Danny Lewis is limited on the reps he gets, but he's as good an end-line guy as you'll see in the SEC and that's the same with Josh Ford. Josh Ford is as dominant a player on the line of scrimmage as anybody you're going to see. Those two guys are true blockers and they all can catch. All of those guys can catch the football. Jay Lindsey has a ton of savvy and toughness that our offense loves. They're all showing up."

BamaCentral spoke with Pritchett at Alabama Media Day on Aug. 8, and he loves the direction of his room, which is led by new tight ends coach Richard Owens.

"We all have kind of different skill sets, and I think that’s what makes us such a close unit," Pritchett said. "I go out there as the receiving tight end, like if Jay wants some advice on how to run a better route, I can give him that. But when I go, and I gotta block pass pro, I know I can go up to Jay and ask him about the footwork he takes, the hand stuff he takes, same with Kaleb, same with Josh."

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