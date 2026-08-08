'I Think About It Every Day': Daniel Hill Hasn’t Forgotten Alabama’s Rushing Struggles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama had 23 total rushing yards in the season-ending, 38-3 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Running backs Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley combined for eight rushes for 15 yards.

That game, and Alabama's rushing attack, has been on Hill's mind ever since.

"That’s something that since the last time we played football, since we played Indiana, that’s been a big thing that I really think about," Hill said during Alabama's fall media day on Saturday. "You don't always want to hear how your group is doing and things like that. I think about it every day. And it’s not just me, it’s the whole room. We all think about how everybody's talking about we can't run the ball and this and that, and that's why we have our head down just working.”

The performance in the Rose Bowl capped off a disappointing season rushing the ball for the Crimson Tide. Alabama finished 125th in FBS last season in rushing with an average of 104 yards per game. Starting with the LSU game at the beginning of November, Alabama averaged 54.7 rushing yards per game over the final six games against FBS opponents.

Improving the run game has been a major point of focus for the Tide offense the entire offseason. The struggles don't fall solely on the shoulders of the running backs but also on the offensive line and tight ends for run blocking.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke earlier in the week about what the offense needs to do to run the ball better.

"Simplify and do your best stuff," Grubb said. "Don't get an inch deep and a mile wide. Do what you're good at and be great at it. And Coach [Adrian] Klemm has done an excellent job with helping build that. And between him and Rich Owens, I'm super excited to work with those two guys in resurrecting the run game, and we will."

Hill is now the veteran in the room ahead of junior Kevin Riley, sophomore AK Dear and freshmen EJ Crowell and Trae'shawn Brown. Alabama is looking for its first 1000-yard rusher since Brian Robinson Jr. in 2021.

"I know there’s stuff that I need to improve on," Hill said. "It’s stuff I need to do to help the run game do better, and that’s something I’m going to continue to do.”

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