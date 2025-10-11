Instant Analysis: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 14 Missouri 24
COLUMBIA, Mo.— No. 8 Alabama football defeated No. 14 Missouri 27-24 at Faurot Field in its second SEC road game of 2025 on Saturday, continuing its unbeaten streak at the venue since the Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) joined the conference.
The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) gave up a touchdown on Missouri's opening drive, but rallied back, leading 17-10 at halftime and fighting off a late comeback attempt to hold on and secure the vital victory. Saturday was Alabama's third of four consecutive scheduled games against ranked opponents, with two each taking place at home and on the road.
Quarterback Ty Simpson completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was also sacked four times again, for the second weekend in a row. It wasn't his best game, but he made the throws that he needed most when crunch time came. Simpson was disappointed with his performance, though it was only his second career SEC road start.
"He's got the ability, there's no question, right? When he stays within himself, he can make amazing plays, and we just have to give him a little time," head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Simpson. "We've got all the faith in the world."
Alabama was outgained 330-325 by Missouri when it came to total yards. That can be attributed to a 163-125 edge in rush yards for the Tigers. Crimson Tide tailback Jam Miller was injured again, sustaining a fourth-quarter concussion. He missed the first three games of this season with another upper-body injury.
Star Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy showed his physical strength, but his impact on the game was limited. He ended the game with 52 yards on 12 carries. He and Miller had the same average (4.3 yards) per carry, with Miller leaving the game having had 20 attempts for 85 yards.
Saturday's game (along with the win at Georgia two games ago) represented a step forward for Alabama. Three of the Crimson Tide's four 2024 losses were in true road games. Two of those three came in the month of October alone. DeBoer's squad has now played, and beaten, two teams ranked in the top 20 in October of 2025.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral beat writers Katie Windham, Hunter De Siver and Will Miller provide postgame analysis from Alabama football's 27-24 road victory against Missouri at Faurot Field.