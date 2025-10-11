Alabama Football at Missouri Injury Updates
COLUMBIA, Mo.— Ryan Williams will play for Alabama football in Saturday's contest at Missouri after his status was upgraded from probable on Saturday's SEC availability report.
The biggest Alabama inclusion on the initial availability report for Missouri was sophomore wideout Williams, who recorded 98 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win over Vanderbilt. He was listed as probable in Wednesday's report, as well as the Friday evening update.
The No. 8 Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) faces the No. 14 Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
Fellow Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale was not a feature on the Wednesday edition of the report but emerged Friday and was listed as out. Hale has not played in either of Alabama's other two SEC games. Wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe played last weekend against the Commodores; he was doubtful on the first availability report for this weekend's game but got downgraded to out Thursday.
Alabama's two season-ending injuries are reflected in the report: linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (neck) and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman (knee). Both players suffered their injuries at practice. Linebacker Cayden Jones will also be out for the matchup against the Tigers, as will Qua Russaw, who broke his foot during the Georgia game but is not expected to be out for the season.
Missouri left tackle Cayden Green was questionable on Friday's report, but per a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, was poised to not only play but start against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Green has been dealing with a foot injury. He was the only player on Missouri's Friday report who was listed as anything other than out. The Tigers will be down an offensive lineman, Logan Reichert, as well as kicker Blake Craig and quarterback (and baseball pitcher) Sam Horn.
Green was removed from the official availability report on Saturday morning. Alabama has six players who are officially out for the contest; the Tigers have three. The removals of Williams and Green from the Saturday report represent the only changes from Friday's availability report.
Alabama Availability Report: Saturday, Oct. 11
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Jaylen Mbakwe, WR — Out
Jalen Hale, WR — Out
Missouri Availability Report: Saturday, Oct. 11
Blake Craig, K — Out
Sam Horn, QB — Out
Logan Reichert, OL — Out