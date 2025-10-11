Ty Simpson Lists What He Did Wrong During Win Over Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 8 Alabama football defeated No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on Saturday afternoon, but not everyone is completely satisfied with the result.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been very open in past games about making plays that didn't live up to his personal standard. This includes the contests where he was nearly perfect as a passer.
Simpson completed 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent) for 200 yards and three touchdowns. During the postgame media availability, the redshirt junior approached the reporters while reading a packet that contained his and the team's stats. He was disappointed with some things, including a lost fumble and taking numerous sacks.
"Too many sacks, I didn't throw the ball great," Simpson said. "Not a good average yards per play, we held the ball a lot longer than they did. Not very clean."
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said it was "huge" that the Crimson Tide won the time of possession battle against Missouri, which came into this game leading the nation in that stat category. Alabama had the ball for 38:33 and Mizzou had it for 21:27.
"It was very crucial," Simpson said. "I thought we did a good job in the first half, but a terrible job in the second half. I told the guys in there that we've got to be better. And it starts with me. I can't come out in the second half and fumble it on the first play and then they score.
"That game should've been put away a long time ago. It's disappointing on my part. We're such a good offense, but we've just got to be better in the second half. We had a lot of things going [well for us] in the first, and we've just got to put it away."
Simpson appeared frustrated on the sideline a couple of times, but how does he regroup after a mistake?
"We just got to go 1-0," Simpson said. "That's our motto. Every new drive, every new play is a different play. You can't dread the past. I missed a lot of throws, a lot of protection checks. Picked up some protection checks and made some throws, but you've just got to keep playing.
"This team is such a tough team and all we do is fight. Three top-25 team games and they all come down to the wire. That's hard to do. The SEC is pretty much like a closed schedule. A lot of good players, a lot of good teams and we've just got to keep fighting every week.
"But we've got to get better. We've got to clean some things up because we play a good team (current No. 12 Tennessee) next week."