Live Updates from Kalen DeBoer's National Signing Day Press Conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will be coaching in his first SEC title game this weekend, but before that, DeBoer signed his first full recruiting class for the Crimson Tide since coming to Tuscaloosa last January.

DeBoer is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday at 4 p.m. to talk about the signing class and more. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout his press conference with a full transcript and video to follow.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

DeBoer wraps up after about 19 minutes with a, "Thank you, Roll Tide!"

TE signee Mack Sutter's dad played in the NFL, so DeBoer says he has good genes.

DeBoer says he remembers where he was when local linebacker Zay Hall committed. "You can tell he's one of our guys... He's going to be a culture guy."

"This week is crazy."- DeBoer on the signing day calendar as Alabama is also preparing for the SEC championship this week. DeBoer says he likes it a lot more now than when the signing day was in January. "It's nice to know where we're at."

When asked why Alabama wanted two QBs in this class, he says, "You don't know what the future holds." He also says Alabama found the right guys.

QB signee Jett Thomalla was a "great evaluation" by Nick Sheridan according to DeBoer. He has a "swagger about him."

"When he made the change to reclassifiy, it was immediate for us of what direction we wanted to go."- DeBoer on RB signee Ezavier Crowell.

DeBoer highlights the height and athleticism of WR signee Cedarion Morgan. "He certainly fills that area as far as being a bigger, longer type guy that plays big. He plays bigger than even what he is." DeBoer says Morgan and his family love Alabama.

DeBoer says they see Xavier Griffin as a Jihaad Campbell-type linebacker.

DeBoer's opening statement clocks in at 6.5 minutes, which is really long for him.

"It wasn't going to be a huge class for us."- DeBoer on signing 20 guys. He says there are only 16 seniors. The class was maybe going to be as low as 17.

DeBoer says there's a lot of length in this class, especially on the D-line.

DeBoer says he expects the new recruits to come in and add to Alabama's culture, not just fit in.

DeBoer highlights that 14 of the 20 commits are from the Southeastern part of the country.

DeBoer says they are currently working really hard on the 2027 recruiting class.

DeBoer moves on to thank the staff and recruiting staff, including Bob Welton.

DeBoer says most of the signees will be on campus "real soon" as early enrollees.

DeBoer says the spring is a really important time for their recruiting because the summer is when they lock in a lot of their relationships.

He then thanks general manager Courtney Morgan.

DeBoer thanks the media for our coverage this season and also the recruiting coverage.

"Exciting day for a lot of reasons."- Kalen DeBoer arrives at the podium at 4:04 p.m. CT

