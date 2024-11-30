Iron Bowl Injury Updates: Alabama Football versus Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 13 Alabama hosts Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl to close out the month of November and the 2024 regular season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers enter the game in different places but each need a win to cap the year off on a high note.
The Crimson Tide had a clean week of practice with no players added to the SEC's availability report as both Alabama and Auburn submitted their final statuses for Saturday's contest.
Alabama will be without starting inside linebacker Deontae Lawson who left last week's loss to Oklahoma with a lower leg injury. The additional injuries, safety Keon Sabb, wide receiver Cole Adams and linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, occured earlier in the year.
The Auburn Tigers declared linebacker Jamonta Waller, defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony, kicker Alex McPherson and tight end Brandon Frazier out before the game.
Check back throughout the game as this story will be updated with any injuries that occur at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.