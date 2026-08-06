Jackson Lloyd's Confidence Building as He Steps into Left Tackle Role

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn’t mince words in the spring when he named Jackson Lloyd the team’s starting left tackle six months before the Tide’s Week 1 game against East Carolina, and the 6’7 behemoth continues to impress through the first two days of fall camp.

Grubb mentioned that he initially wondered about Lloyd’s confidence, but that the trait is quickly catching up to his elite physical traits.

“The confidence is starting to come with his ability," Grubb said after Wednesday's practice. "He’s a super talented guy, big, physical crazy athletic. The savvy he’s already started playing with at the age he’s at already is impressive."

The second-year OC also told reporters that Lloyd’s communication skills are starting to take form and that communication is a skill he’s doing a “really good job” with.

Lloyd spoke just seconds later and expressed a strong desire for the offensive line to improve as fall camp ramps up.

“We know we’re not good enough at really anything yet,” he said. “So we always have that sense of urgency that we need to be the best versions of ourselves.”

When asked how he specifically is approaching camp, Lloyd pointed to consistency within how he treats each practice.

“I just try to be the same person every day and give 110 percent effort,” he said. “Just trying to get better day in and day out, I think how I attack every practice every day, every lift, every run, everything like that.”

It's no secret where the Alabama offense needed to improve this offseason after finishing second-to-last in the SEC in rushing in 2025. Lloyd knows it, but says the newly constructed offensive line unit is more focused on the process as a whole.

“Definitely been a point of emphasis [the run game], but we’re just coming in, attacking and trying to get better day in and day out,” Lloyd said. “We’re focused more on the process.”

The primary thing head coach Kalen DeBoer did in an attempt to fix the run game was hire a new offensive line coach. Adrian Klemm, a former NFL O-line coach, was brought in to put the trail back on the rails.

Lloyd was asked about his new position coach and spoke highly of what a practice under Klemm looks like.

“He comes in and brings a lot of energy. He demands a lot of us, and he just wants us to be our best selves,” Lloyd said. “He’s going to teach us on the little stuff and just make us the best versions of ourselves.”

Grubb described Klemm as a “master teacher," a description Lloyd agreed with.

“On the field, he demands a lot of you and will coach you up,” Lloyd said. “The big thing’s in the film room. He takes his time with the little stuff and makes sure you get all the little stuff right… he expects those corrections to be made.”

Lloyd’s availability ended with him talking about the gelling that needs to take place in his unit. He pointed to playing together on the field as key, but also talked about how their interactions off the field are important in building up camaraderie

“Playing together is a big aspect of gelling, but also in the dining hall. You’re going to hang out outside of the facility,” he said. “Just building that real bond with your teammates.”

When asked for an example of what building that bond looks like, Lloyd talked about grilling out with his teammates.

“It doesn’t get better than that.”

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