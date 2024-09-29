How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama Football at Vanderbilt; Week 6 College Football TV Schedule
Alabama got off to a strong start in SEC play with a huge win over No. 2 Georgia. Now, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide prepare for the first conference road game of the season this week at Vanderbilt.
The Commodores are 2-2, but have showed signs of improvement from last year's 2-10 record with the help of transfer quarterback Diego Pavia. Vanderbilt has a win over Virginia Tech and took No. 9 Missouri to overtime.
Vanderbilt is coming off a bye week, and the Crimson Tide will be looking to build off the big win against Georgia. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Commodores.
How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Who: Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3:15 p.m. CT
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 192
Series: Alabama leads 63-18-4
Last meeting: Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide rolled over the Commodores, 55-3, on Sept. 24, 2022.
Last time out, Alabama: Jalen Milroe connected with Ryan Williams for the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to put the Crimson Tide ahead of Georgia 41-34 to pick up Kalen DeBoer's first SEC win. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the first half, but Georgia fought back to take the lead with 2:31 to go. Willams' touchdown put Alabama ahead, and fellow freshman Zabien Brown had the game-sealing interception.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost a heartbreaker to Missouri on the road in overtime. Vanderbilt missed a potential game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. After Missouri scored a field goal on its opening possession to go up, 30-27, and the Commodores missed their attempt on the next possession to drop their SEC opener.
Full Week 6 Schedule
All times ET
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Sam Houston at UTEP| 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 4
Jacksonvillle State at Kennesaw State| 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Houston at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon | 9 p.m. | FOX
Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
SMU at No. 22 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. |BTN
Massachusetts at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pittsburgh at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN 2
Wake Forest at NC State | 12 p.m. | The CW Network
Navy at Air Force | 12 p.m. | CBS
Army at Tulsa | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Tulane at UAB | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Ball State | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Temple at UConn | 3:30 p.m.| CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Appalachian State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Rutgers at Nebraska | 4 p.m. | FS1
West Virginia at Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | ESPN 2
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 | SEC Network
Colorado State at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m | The CW Network
No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Utah State at No. 21 Boise State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
James Madison at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 10 Michigan at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 11 Southern California at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. | FOX
Nevada at San José State | 7:30 p.m. | truTV
UCF at Florida | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Kansas at Arizona State | 8 p.m. | ESPN 2
Hawai'i at San Diego State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Texas Tech at Arizona | 10 p.m | FOX
No. 8 Miami (FL) at California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN