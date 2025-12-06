Live Updates from Alabama's SEC Championship Game Against Georgia

ATLANTA — For the second time in the 2025 college football season — and the fifth time in SEC Championship Game history — Alabama will meet Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with playoff stakes, bragging rights and a trophy on the line.

The No. 9 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs met in late September in Athens, where Alabama jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead before creeping past Kirby Smart’s group for a 24–21 win. Since then, Georgia’s gone unbeaten, and Alabama’s taken a loss to SEC foe Oklahoma.

Georgia will close the day as a 1.5-point betting favorite, but Alabama was an underdog in the first matchup this fall, has won nine of the past 10 and remains undefeated against the Bulldogs in SEC Championship games.

Follow along for live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will appear at the top.

Live Updates

Pregame:

Yhonzae Pierre gets loose ahead of Alabama’s matchup with Georgia.



The WOLF has turned into a game wrecker during SEC play, highlighted by his three-sack night against Tennessee. With LT Overton out tonight, Pierre's impact on Alabama's pass rush becomes even more important.

Freshman cornerback Dijon Lee wasn't a full-time starter when Alabama faced Georgia in late September. He will be tasked with defending Gunner Stockton's top targets tonight.

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas is on the field, wearing a boot on his right leg. He has been ruled out along with running back Jam Miller.

Recently minted three-time Alabama 7A state champion — and 2027 Crimson Tide quarterback commit — Trent Seaborn is in the house.

@TrentQB12 | @TrentQB12

Alabama arrived to Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12:50 CT. Fans are starting to trickle in to the stadium as well. The Million Dollar Band is also here.

The Tide have Arrived📍

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia

Who: No. 10 Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) vs. No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV and kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT, ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)

SiriusXM: 190 (Alabama), 191 (Georgia)

Series: Alabama leads, 45-26-4

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-20. Alabama rushed for 158 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-2 to secure the rivalry game victory and extend its winning streak to six games against the Tigers

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech in the regular season finale, 16-9, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Georgia only passed for 70 yards against the Yellowjackets, but the Bulldogs rushed for 190 yards and took the victory.

