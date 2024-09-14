Jalen Milroe's Preparation and Precision Propels Alabama To Road Victory
MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide went into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and left with a 42-10 victory for its best win of the year. Alabama overwhelmed the Badgers with a stifling defensive effort and strong running game, but two scoring plays stand out to show the potential in the Crimson Tide offense.
Alabama faced a third down and seven on the Wisconsin 31 with transfer kicker Graham Nicholson having missed a 46-yard field goal on the prior drive. The stakes were high as the Crimson Tide trailed 3-0 in an hostile environment with the residue of a lackluster prior week's performance sticking in everyone's minds. To make matters even more complicated, the Badgers dialed up a blitz on an offensive line that's struggled to find continuity through the first three weeks.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe responded to the challenge by identifying the coverage, selecting a mismatch and delivering a pass into the endzone to freshman phenom Ryan Williams.
"Yeah, I thought it was right on the money," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I loved what Jalen [Milroe] did with those balls that were down the field, gave our guys a chance, now our guys did a nice job of getting some separation there too and Ryan [Williams] in that case, you get a step, let's get it done. As you said you get to the back of the endzone or toward the sideline both those things were coming on Ryan quickly. But because of the trajectory, and I think it goes back to again, Jalen had some time back there. He had a second to really sort things out, see it, not feel rushed and put a good ball on Ryan and Ryan tracking it and doing what he does"
The play silences those doubting Milroe's ability to identify problems presnap, and his ability to deliver a pass with accuracy. A little longer would likely resulted in an incompletion, while a little shorter may have gone for a Wisconsin interception.
"It's all about having eye discipline," Milroe said. "Getting eyes and tools from their post-safety. The game plan was all about finding 24, finding if they had one-high or two-high and just getting coverage recognition from him, he gives a lot of tells on film. So it's just all about executing the play and giving Ryan the chance on the one-on-one."
The play put Alabama ahead for the first time and they never looked back. It was a second strike from Milroe to close the first half that served as the preverbal backbraking blow.
The Crimson Tide defense gave the offense the ball back with 36-seconds left in the first half with the opportunity to seize control of the contest as Alabama would open the second half with possession as well.
Milroe connected once more to Williams for a chunk play on first down, but his next pass, a 26-yarder to Germie Bernard was likely his best of the day.
"Yeah that was a route that takes a little time to develop, a little post-corner route," Deboer said. "I thought it was a great play call. When I heard it, I loved it and just staying aggressive. Obviously, the clock, we had to do that. The time that it took, because it's developed a little big slower, Germ doing a good job of clearing and not running into and using the veteran savvyness that he has just to set the direction, set the path that he was going to be on and Jalen, again, giving him a chance. One yard wider and it's an incomplete pass and Germ catching it first and then getting his feet down. Just great execution all around."
Alabama motioned into a two-by-two look forcing Wisconsin to roll its coverage before the snap and play two deep defenders on one side, and a single deep defender on the other. The rotation tipped Milroe off before the snap, meaning all that was needed next was to execute.
Bernard drove his single defender towards the post then broke off beautifully while the offensive line formed a clean pocket around Milroe, enabling him to pass the ball to the only place his man could get it and send Alabama into the locker room with a three-score lead.
"It was a great call by Coach Sheridan," Milroe said. "It's all about getting Germ [Germie Bernard] his space. He does a really good job of getting on the toes of the defenders and making a lot of space. So it allowed the room for me to just push the ball down the field. He did a really good job of creating separation. That's what we wanted. That's what we saw on tape was just getting that one-on-one with him."