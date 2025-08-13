Jam Miller Focused on Complementing Game with Blocking, Receiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In the modern game of football, a running back's role is more versatile than just being a smash-mouth, up-the-middle presence on every single down. A tailback must be adept in receiving, blocking, picking up blitzes and more.
Senior Alabama running back Jam Miller, who has an established ability to be a receiving threat, wants to finish plays and subject opposing defenses to a physical play style. It is, after all, one of the most physical offensive positions. However, he knows how important those other details are.
"[We] try to find the small little creases, and be able to hit it, and break big runs," Miller said on Tuesday. "[But] we work on all that every single day. Pass blocking, running, catching the ball. To be here, that's what you gotta do."
That's not to say that Miller isn't a capable runner. Last year, even with a quarterback in Jalen Milroe who was renowned for his ground game, Miller amassed 668 yards and seven touchdowns. On the receiving front, he caught 16 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
"You can't just be a back that just wanna run the ball each and every play," Miller said. "You've gotta be able to block out of the backfield and also make catches."
Blocking as an item of empahsis has not been limited to the running backs. It's been an area of focus for the wide receivers in fall camp, too. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been helping lead the charge on developing a mindset that includes blocking as a focal point.
""That gives us more chance to break more runs past the defenders, and you've got the receivers down the field also blocking, just helping us get in that end zone," Miller said.
With Milroe now playing in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Miller's role in the running game is in a position to expand even more. The preseason watch list honoree for the Doak Walker Award's performance in fall camp has stood out to Grubb, who during one press conference began his answer to a question about what he'd seen from the running backs simply with Miller's name.
Thus far, Miller has been up to the challenge of increased expectations as a veteran player. After the team's first scrimmage of camp over the weekend, head coach Kalen DeBoer said Miller had the best day of the running backs and pointed to those key areas beyond just rushing where the room did well.
"I think Jam certainly had the best day, and that's been consistent. Feel good about all of them in pass protection, first with their responsibilities and the ability to go up there and execute, too, and get the job done with blitzes and things like that," DeBoer said this past Saturday.