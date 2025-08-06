The Area Where Alabama's Wide Receiver Room Has 'Completely Flipped' Since Spring
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The way things were looking for Alabama's wide receivers during the spring simply wasn't going to cut it for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.
In his first couple practices with the Crimson Tide back in the spring after coming in from Seattle, Grubb had trouble finding a guy to pick out among the receivers that was blocking the correct way to use an example for the rest of the position group.
"Now, if there’s a guy not doing it right—tight hand and a good base, things like that— now he’s the guy that’s standing out," Grubb said Tuesday after Alabama's fifth practice of fall camp. "So the room is completely flipped. I think it’s a belief system in the room, and they’ve certainly captured that.”
Alabama works on blocking drills and circuits every single practice, for every player on offense. It isn't optional. Grubb and Shephard knew things had to change. Both have experience working with elite receivers at Washington who went on to become high-round NFL talents. They are able to use those guys as examples for the current Crimson Tide receiving corps.
"Certainly Shep and myself have that type of demeanor as far as the expectations in the room," Grubb said. "It's great when you've got teach clips from guys like Rome Odunze that are blocking, and Jalen McMillan that are more than willing to be blockers. And then you show them NFL clips, and those guys are all expected to insert on hammer nail, and you got Puka Nakua and guys like that, that aren't scared to put their nose in there, and the DK Metcalfs in the world.
"So I think when you're able to show them that, and like, hey, this is what it's supposed to look like, and then your guys start doing it, you can start showing it on film and just positively reinforce what it's supposed to look like."
Shephard said redshirt freshman Rico Scott has developed the blocking technique that the coaching staff now uses as an example of how to do it the right way. Scott credited learning from senior Germie Bernard and former teammate Kendrick Law.
"I always felt it [blocking] was important, but coming here and playing for these coaches, it’s even more important," Scott said. "To be honest, Germie, he’s been a big part of that. He’s a great blocker. I learned a lot from him and Kendrick Law, who was here last year. Just seeing how those guys block technique wise, it really helped me."
The main duty of an offensive lineman is to block and protect, opening up the offense for the skill guys to do what they do best. Tight ends are also often required to put their hand down in the dirt and block. Running backs have specific pass protection duties, but people don't often associate blocking with wide receivers.
Receiver can be perceived as one of the glamorous positions on the field, making game-changing and show-stopping plays and memorable touchdowns, but only one player can catch the ball each play. And not every play is a passing play. Blocking on the perimeter or down the field by a receiver can be critical to a play's overall success. Playing wide receiver requires a lot of selflessness according to Bernard.
"Being a receiver is not all about catching footballs," Bernard said. "You have to be there for your other teammates as well— your running backs, your quarterbacks. It’s other guys that are on the field that are gonna have that opportunity to touch the ball as well. If those guys are blocking for me while I’m trying to go catch a pass, I’m gonna put my life on the line to do the same for them."
It is an attitude and culture shift that has now permeated throughout the whole wide receiver room.
"If the culture in the room isn't that, hey, we catch touchdowns, but the expectation is that we're gonna block," Grubb said. "And when that culture's right, it happens really quick, because they're more than capable typically. Athleticism, the strength, all that stuff's normally there. It's more of a demeanor or a mindset. So when the room is right, I think it happens really quick.”
There will certainly be plenty of flashy plays from Alabama's wide receivers this season with the depth and talent in the room from Bernard and Scott to Ryan Williams, Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, Cole Adams and more. There will probably be even more receiving touchdowns this season than a year ago with the offense now more pass-oriented.
All that makes the culture surrounding blocking for the wide receivers even more important as the technique continues to be developed throughout fall camp.