Live Updates: What Kalen DeBoer Said after Alabama's First Fall Scrimmage
Live updates with a full transcript and video to follow from Kalen DeBoer's press conference after the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is exactly three weeks away from the 2025 season opener at Florida State.
Follow along for live updates throughout Kalen DeBoer's press conference after the scrimmage. DeBoer is scheduled to speak to the media at noon. A full transcript and video will be posted after the completion of DeBoer's press conference.
Live Updates
(Latest updates at the top)
- It was one of the better showings he's seen out of running back Jam Miller in a scrimmage.
- DeBoer anticipates naming a starting quarterback by the end of the second scrimmage. Says it was good showings from Ty Simpson and Austin Mack today, and that Keelon is continuing to improve.
- DeBoer says the quarterbacks have done a great job of taking care of the football. Says there were no interceptions and a couple touchdowns from each of them. He says there's only been three picks all camp he thinks.
- DeBoer says Jaeden Roberts and James Smith are working through injuries. And neither one of them participated in the scrimmage.
- DeBoer says they worked on end of game situations at that end of the scrimmage.
- "Good scrimmage for the guys."
- DeBoer takes the podum at 12:09
- Alabama's sports information staff arrived in the room a little after noon, which is normally a good sign that DeBoer will be here soon.
- It appears the Coke Zero bottle on the podium has not been updated since last season.
Read more on BamaCentral:
Published |Modified