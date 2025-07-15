How Josh Heupel Says Tennessee Can End 22-Year Winless Drought In Tuscaloosa
The Third Saturday in October has gained new life over the past three years, with Tennessee ending its 15-game losing streak in thrilling fashion in 2022 and then following that up with another win last fall. However, the Volunteers still have not been able to defeat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2003. Head coach Josh Heupel, who is 2-2 in the game since taking over in 2021, is avoiding looking ahead but believes this can be the year the drought ends.
"That game is a long way away from where we are today," Heupel said. "I think in this entire journey it's important your team controls the controllable, which isn't yesterday, it's not tomorrow, it's where you are right now. If this football team is focused on that journey day in and day out, we'll have a chance to grow to be a team that can go down to Tuscaloosa, compete, and hopefully find a way to win."
That sentiment is echoed by his players, including sixth-year senior defensive lineman Bryson Eason, who has played in the past three matchups.
"Just be disciplined and go in there and hold attention to detail in everything we do," defensive lineman Bryson Eason said. "It's just a different location, so we've just got to bring it to them and attack."
This year's game is set for October 18, as Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer looks to earn his first win in the rivalry.
"It's one of the greatest rivalries I've ever been involved in," Heupel said. It's a really unique game in a really unique setting. A couple years ago, we weren't on the right side of it, but I'm looking forward to going down there and competing with this group when we get to that point in the season."