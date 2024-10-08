Just A Minute: Who Should Alabama Fans Cheer For This Week?
The Crimson Tide's conference loss brings the unbalanced scheduling into play for Alabama's goals of playing in the SEC Championship.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. Alabama fans will have to keep an eye on the rest of the SEC after the Crimson Tide lost this past week to Vanderbilt. Due to the unbalanced scheduling and the fact that there are no more divisions the two teams that go to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game will likely be determined by tie-breakers.
For today's "Just a Minute" we look at the rest of the conference schedule and determine who the Crimson Tide faithful should be cheering for in order to get Alabama climbing back up the standings.
