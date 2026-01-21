What Alabama Roster Looks Like at Each Position after Transfer Portal Window

With the transfer portal officially closed for new entrants as of Friday, Alabama's roster for Kalen DeBoer's third season is basically finalized. Technically, players can still commit out of the portal, but it is likely that the Crimson Tide's roster is done at this point. However, there's still time for a couple of surprises.

Some positions, like cornerback and safety, are loaded with familiar faces for the Crimson Tide from last year's team. Others, like quarterback and offensive line, bring back very little experience in 2026. Inside linebacker had its three leading players (Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green) graduate, while a position like offensive line and wide receiver lost a lot of backups to the transfer portal.

The new NCAA roster limit allows for up to 105 players, but with NIL it can get a little murky whether or not a player is on scholarship. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of where the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster stands before spring football begins.

Offense

Quarterback (4)

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) warms up before the 2025 Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Mack, redshirt junior

Keelon Russell, redshirt freshman

Tayden Kaawa , freshman

freshman Jett Thomalla, freshman

Running back (5)

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back AK Dear (0) avoids a tackle by Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defensive back Carl Fauntroy (8) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Daniel Hill, junior

Kevin Riley, redshirt sophomore

AK Dear, sophomore

Trae'Shawn Brown, freshman

Ezavier Crowell, freshman

Offensive line (15)

Racin Delgatty (C), redshirt junior- Cal Poly transfer

Ethan Fields (G), redshirt junior- Ole Miss transfer

William Sanders (G), redshirt sophomore

Casey Poe (G), redshirt sophomore

Michael Carroll (T), sophomore

Nick Brooks (G), redshirt freshman- Texas transfer

Jackson Lloyd (T), redshirt freshman

Tyrell Miller (G), redshirt freshman- JUCO transfer

Kaden Strayhorn (C), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer

Ty Haywood (T), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer

Mal Waldrep (G/C), redshirt freshman

Chris Booker (G), freshman

Bryson Cooley (T), freshman

Jared Doughty (T), freshman

Bear Fretwell (T), freshman

Wide receiver (8)

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Noah Rogers, redshirt junior- NC State transfer

Ryan Williams, junior

Rico Scott, redshirt sophomore

Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore

Derek Meadows, sophomore

Cederain Morgan, freshman

Maurice Mathis, freshman

MJ Chirgwin, redshirt senior (former walk-on)

Tight end (7)

Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior

Jack Sammarco, junior

Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore

Josh Ford, redshirt sophomore- Oklahoma State transfer

Kaleb Edwards, sophomore

Marshall Pritchett, sophomore

Mack Sutter, freshman

Defense

Cornerback (7)

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) scores a touchdown after an interception in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zabien Brown, junior

Carmelo O'Neal, junior- Mercer transfer

Dijon Lee, sophomore

Nick Sherman, sophomore- JUCO transfer

Chuck McDonald, redshirt freshman

Jordan Edmonds, freshman

Zyon Gibson, freshman,

Safety (8)

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keon Sabb, redshirt senior

Bray Hubbard, senior

Zavier Mincey, junior

Red Morgan, junior

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior

Ivan Taylor, sophomore

Jireh Edwards, freshman

Rihyael Kelley, freshman

Defensive line (15)

Fatutoa Henry (Bandit), redshirt senior

Devan Thompkins (Bandit or DT), redshirt senior- USC transfer

Kedrick Bingley-Jones (DT), redshirt senior- Mississippi State transfer

Terrance Green (DT), redshirt junior- Oregon transfer

Edric Hill (DT), redshirt junior

Jeremiah Beaman (DT), redshirt sophomore

Isaia Faga (DT), redshirt sophomore

Steve Bolo Mboumoua (DT), sophomore

London Simmons (DT), sophomore

Caleb Smith (Bandit), redshirt freshman- Washington transfer

Malique Franklin, freshman

Corey Howard, freshman

Kamhariyan Johnson, freshman

Jamarion Matthews, freshman

Nolan Wilson, freshman

Outside linebacker/Wolf (3)

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Desmond Umeozulu, senior- South Carolina transfer

Yhonzae Pierre, redshirt junior

Justin Hill, sophomore

Inside linebacker (8)

Caleb Woodson, senior- Virginia Tech transfer

Cayden Jones, junior

QB Reese, redshirt sophomore

Duke Johnson II, sophomore

Luke Metz, sophomore

Abduall Sanders Jr., sophomore

Xavier Griffin, freshman

Zay Hall, freshman

Special Teams

Kicker

Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Conor Talty (31) kicks off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the start of the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports

Conor Talty, redshirt junior

Lorcan Quinn, sophomore- Marshall transfer

Punter

Adam Watford, senior- North Alabama transfer

Alex Asparuhov, redshirt freshman

Snapper

Ethan Stangle, redshirt senior- Syracuse transfer

