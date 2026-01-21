What Alabama Roster Looks Like at Each Position after Transfer Portal Window
In this story:
With the transfer portal officially closed for new entrants as of Friday, Alabama's roster for Kalen DeBoer's third season is basically finalized. Technically, players can still commit out of the portal, but it is likely that the Crimson Tide's roster is done at this point. However, there's still time for a couple of surprises.
Some positions, like cornerback and safety, are loaded with familiar faces for the Crimson Tide from last year's team. Others, like quarterback and offensive line, bring back very little experience in 2026. Inside linebacker had its three leading players (Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green) graduate, while a position like offensive line and wide receiver lost a lot of backups to the transfer portal.
The new NCAA roster limit allows for up to 105 players, but with NIL it can get a little murky whether or not a player is on scholarship. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of where the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster stands before spring football begins.
Offense
Quarterback (4)
- Austin Mack, redshirt junior
- Keelon Russell, redshirt freshman
- Tayden Kaawa, freshman
- Jett Thomalla, freshman
Running back (5)
- Daniel Hill, junior
- Kevin Riley, redshirt sophomore
- AK Dear, sophomore
- Trae'Shawn Brown, freshman
- Ezavier Crowell, freshman
Offensive line (15)
- Racin Delgatty (C), redshirt junior- Cal Poly transfer
- Ethan Fields (G), redshirt junior- Ole Miss transfer
- William Sanders (G), redshirt sophomore
- Casey Poe (G), redshirt sophomore
- Michael Carroll (T), sophomore
- Nick Brooks (G), redshirt freshman- Texas transfer
- Jackson Lloyd (T), redshirt freshman
- Tyrell Miller (G), redshirt freshman- JUCO transfer
- Kaden Strayhorn (C), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer
- Ty Haywood (T), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer
- Mal Waldrep (G/C), redshirt freshman
- Chris Booker (G), freshman
- Bryson Cooley (T), freshman
- Jared Doughty (T), freshman
- Bear Fretwell (T), freshman
Wide receiver (8)
- Noah Rogers, redshirt junior- NC State transfer
- Ryan Williams, junior
- Rico Scott, redshirt sophomore
- Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore
- Derek Meadows, sophomore
- Cederain Morgan, freshman
- Maurice Mathis, freshman
- MJ Chirgwin, redshirt senior (former walk-on)
Tight end (7)
- Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior
- Jack Sammarco, junior
- Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore
- Josh Ford, redshirt sophomore- Oklahoma State transfer
- Kaleb Edwards, sophomore
- Marshall Pritchett, sophomore
- Mack Sutter, freshman
Defense
Cornerback (7)
- Zabien Brown, junior
- Carmelo O'Neal, junior- Mercer transfer
- Dijon Lee, sophomore
- Nick Sherman, sophomore- JUCO transfer
- Chuck McDonald, redshirt freshman
- Jordan Edmonds, freshman
- Zyon Gibson, freshman,
Safety (8)
- Keon Sabb, redshirt senior
- Bray Hubbard, senior
- Zavier Mincey, junior
- Red Morgan, junior
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior
- Ivan Taylor, sophomore
- Jireh Edwards, freshman
- Rihyael Kelley, freshman
Defensive line (15)
- Fatutoa Henry (Bandit), redshirt senior
- Devan Thompkins (Bandit or DT), redshirt senior- USC transfer
- Kedrick Bingley-Jones (DT), redshirt senior- Mississippi State transfer
- Terrance Green (DT), redshirt junior- Oregon transfer
- Edric Hill (DT), redshirt junior
- Jeremiah Beaman (DT), redshirt sophomore
- Isaia Faga (DT), redshirt sophomore
- Steve Bolo Mboumoua (DT), sophomore
- London Simmons (DT), sophomore
- Caleb Smith (Bandit), redshirt freshman- Washington transfer
- Malique Franklin, freshman
- Corey Howard, freshman
- Kamhariyan Johnson, freshman
- Jamarion Matthews, freshman
- Nolan Wilson, freshman
Outside linebacker/Wolf (3)
- Desmond Umeozulu, senior- South Carolina transfer
- Yhonzae Pierre, redshirt junior
- Justin Hill, sophomore
Inside linebacker (8)
- Caleb Woodson, senior- Virginia Tech transfer
- Cayden Jones, junior
- QB Reese, redshirt sophomore
- Duke Johnson II, sophomore
- Luke Metz, sophomore
- Abduall Sanders Jr., sophomore
- Xavier Griffin, freshman
- Zay Hall, freshman
Special Teams
Kicker
- Conor Talty, redshirt junior
- Lorcan Quinn, sophomore- Marshall transfer
Punter
- Adam Watford, senior- North Alabama transfer
- Alex Asparuhov, redshirt freshman
Snapper
- Ethan Stangle, redshirt senior- Syracuse transfer
Read more on BamaCentral:
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_