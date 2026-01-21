Bama Central

What Alabama Roster Looks Like at Each Position after Transfer Portal Window

A look at how Kalen DeBoer's 2026 roster is shaping up heading into his third season with the Crimson Tide.
With the transfer portal officially closed for new entrants as of Friday, Alabama's roster for Kalen DeBoer's third season is basically finalized. Technically, players can still commit out of the portal, but it is likely that the Crimson Tide's roster is done at this point. However, there's still time for a couple of surprises.

Some positions, like cornerback and safety, are loaded with familiar faces for the Crimson Tide from last year's team. Others, like quarterback and offensive line, bring back very little experience in 2026. Inside linebacker had its three leading players (Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green) graduate, while a position like offensive line and wide receiver lost a lot of backups to the transfer portal.

The new NCAA roster limit allows for up to 105 players, but with NIL it can get a little murky whether or not a player is on scholarship. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of where the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster stands before spring football begins.

Offense

Quarterback (4)

Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) warms up before the 2025 Iron Bowl game
Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack (10) warms up before the 2025 Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Austin Mack, redshirt junior
  • Keelon Russell, redshirt freshman
  • Tayden Kaawa, freshman
  • Jett Thomalla, freshman

Running back (5)

AK Dear
Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back AK Dear (0) avoids a tackle by Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defensive back Carl Fauntroy (8) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images
  • Daniel Hill, junior
  • Kevin Riley, redshirt sophomore
  • AK Dear, sophomore
  • Trae'Shawn Brown, freshman
  • Ezavier Crowell, freshman

Offensive line (15)

  • Racin Delgatty (C), redshirt junior- Cal Poly transfer
  • Ethan Fields (G), redshirt junior- Ole Miss transfer
  • William Sanders (G), redshirt sophomore
  • Casey Poe (G), redshirt sophomore
  • Michael Carroll (T), sophomore
  • Nick Brooks (G), redshirt freshman- Texas transfer
  • Jackson Lloyd (T), redshirt freshman
  • Tyrell Miller (G), redshirt freshman- JUCO transfer
  • Kaden Strayhorn (C), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer
  • Ty Haywood (T), redshirt freshman- Michigan transfer
  • Mal Waldrep (G/C), redshirt freshman
  • Chris Booker (G), freshman
  • Bryson Cooley (T), freshman
  • Jared Doughty (T), freshman
  • Bear Fretwell (T), freshman

Wide receiver (8)

Ryan Williams
Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • Noah Rogers, redshirt junior- NC State transfer
  • Ryan Williams, junior
  • Rico Scott, redshirt sophomore
  • Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore
  • Derek Meadows, sophomore
  • Cederain Morgan, freshman
  • Maurice Mathis, freshman
  • MJ Chirgwin, redshirt senior (former walk-on)

Tight end (7)

  • Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior
  • Jack Sammarco, junior
  • Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore
  • Josh Ford, redshirt sophomore- Oklahoma State transfer
  • Kaleb Edwards, sophomore
  • Marshall Pritchett, sophomore
  • Mack Sutter, freshman

Defense

Cornerback (7)

Zabien Brown
Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) scores a touchdown after an interception in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Zabien Brown, junior
  • Carmelo O'Neal, junior- Mercer transfer
  • Dijon Lee, sophomore
  • Nick Sherman, sophomore- JUCO transfer
  • Chuck McDonald, redshirt freshman
  • Jordan Edmonds, freshman
  • Zyon Gibson, freshman,

Safety (8)

Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard
Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) and defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Keon Sabb, redshirt senior
  • Bray Hubbard, senior
  • Zavier Mincey, junior
  • Red Morgan, junior
  • Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior
  • Ivan Taylor, sophomore
  • Jireh Edwards, freshman
  • Rihyael Kelley, freshman

Defensive line (15)

  • Fatutoa Henry (Bandit), redshirt senior
  • Devan Thompkins (Bandit or DT), redshirt senior- USC transfer
  • Kedrick Bingley-Jones (DT), redshirt senior- Mississippi State transfer
  • Terrance Green (DT), redshirt junior- Oregon transfer
  • Edric Hill (DT), redshirt junior
  • Jeremiah Beaman (DT), redshirt sophomore
  • Isaia Faga (DT), redshirt sophomore
  • Steve Bolo Mboumoua (DT), sophomore
  • London Simmons (DT), sophomore
  • Caleb Smith (Bandit), redshirt freshman- Washington transfer
  • Malique Franklin, freshman
  • Corey Howard, freshman
  • Kamhariyan Johnson, freshman
  • Jamarion Matthews, freshman
  • Nolan Wilson, freshman

Outside linebacker/Wolf (3)

Yhonzae Pierre
Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
  • Desmond Umeozulu, senior- South Carolina transfer
  • Yhonzae Pierre, redshirt junior
  • Justin Hill, sophomore

Inside linebacker (8)

  • Caleb Woodson, senior- Virginia Tech transfer
  • Cayden Jones, junior
  • QB Reese, redshirt sophomore
  • Duke Johnson II, sophomore
  • Luke Metz, sophomore
  • Abduall Sanders Jr., sophomore
  • Xavier Griffin, freshman
  • Zay Hall, freshman

Special Teams

Kicker

Conor Talty
Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Conor Talty (31) kicks off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the start of the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports
  • Conor Talty, redshirt junior
  • Lorcan Quinn, sophomore- Marshall transfer

Punter

  • Adam Watford, senior- North Alabama transfer
  • Alex Asparuhov, redshirt freshman

Snapper

