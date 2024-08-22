Kalen DeBoer Calls Alabama Freshmen Ryan Williams, Zabien Brown 'So Advanced'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Despite the recruiting claims of opposing coaches, freshmen do see the field at Alabama. With all the turnover that occurs on the Crimson Tide roster from year to year, opportunities open up for freshmen to step up. And 2024 fall camp has been no exception.
Several freshmen have impressed during practice and scrimmages, but two are most likely to see significant roles in the season opener against Western Kentucky next week: Zabien Brown and Ryan Williams.
"They’re just both so advanced in different ways— it might be athleticism and also just maturity in understanding what the commitment is," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after Thursday's practice. "At that age, I think a lot of guys don’t realize what it really takes. They still don’t probably completely understand, but they’re farther along in figuring that out than most guys that come in. They’ve been thrown in there and realize there’s opportunity, and I love how they’ve taken advantage of their opportunities and not just taken it for granted that more and more are going to come."
With all the upperclassmen ahead of him, Williams likely won't start Game 1. However because of Alabama's lack of depth in the secondary, Brown could be an instant starter at cornerback across from Domani Jackson, or a backup to Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones.
Brown has had a thick club wrapping up his left hand since the first week of August, but he has hardly let it limit him. Brown has still been participating in practice and the scrimmages, just without full use of his left hand.
"He got dinged up a few weeks back and that showed a lot right there that he wants to be out there," DeBoer said. "Not that there was an option or anything. But he wanted to be out there getting some reps. He easily could’ve said, ‘I’m not comfortable yet,’ and been on the sideline a little more."
Williams has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike. He made big plays in both of the Crimson Tide's fall scrimmages. The wide receiver wasn't able to join the team until the fall, but offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has seen a lot of progress in a short period of time.
"We're pleased about how far he's been able to come, and yet he's still improving every day," Sheridan said. "His mindset as a young player has been great. His willingness to be coached, his want-to to learn and grow for a young player. His maturity has been very good, and he continues to get better and better.”
