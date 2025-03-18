Kalen DeBoer Explains Importance of Continuity with Alabama Coaching Staff
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football made very few changes to the coaching staff this offseason as there are only three new additions to it.
These small amount of additions have provided some advantages and head coach Kalen DeBoer explained them during Tuesday's press conference.
"Continuity is huge," DeBoer said. "Continuity with your staff because now you're not teaching your staff new concepts, techniques the things we want to do or things not even related to football––the logistic things like recruiting and all of that.
"We just keep moving forward, we evolve, we adjust based on areas we need to grow. That continuity is really key because now we can take the next steps with our guys. We know our personnel, we're not having to really learn things."
Technically one of the additions is linebackers coach Chuck Morrell. The reason why it's "technically" is because he was the Crimson Tide's senior defensive analyst last season. However, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed that Morrell's current title was all but official in 2024 as defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also held that position.
"Really last season, we had Chuck Morrell coaching the linebackers, we just didn't make it publicly known until after the season," DeBoer said. "So Kane is operating kind of the same as last year. One thing I think he is doing more of is getting around. He really trusts coach Morrell in the linebacker room and he'll still have a lot of presence there. A lot of calls go through the linebackers, but he's had a really good chance to get around the defensive backs to the guys upfront. I really like that to make sure everyone is on the same page and messages are coming across."
Another addition was offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who held the same position under DeBoer while at Washington a couple of years ago. DeBoer said that Grubb is currently spending most of his time with the skill positions, and is "really the only one that's had to get up to speed." But his previous time with DeBoer is certainly easing the process, which is the same feeling for Alabama's third addition.
"[New defensive backs coach] Jason Jones, he knows the defense," DeBoer said. "He was with Kane Wommack at Indiana there and him sliding in was really easy. That wasn't the reason why we hired him, it just worked out that way. He was a great coach first and foremost and that familiarity with out defense has been a really smooth transition."