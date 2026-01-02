Kalen DeBoer Explains Why Ty Simpson Did Not Return in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif.–– Ty Simpson started all 15 games at quarterback for Alabama this season after winning the job in fall game. The only time he wasn't on the field with the Crimson Tide offense was when a game was already well out of hand.

But in Thursday's Rose Bowl loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Simpson only played one series in the first half. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack took over for Simpson for the remainder of the 38-3 loss.

Simpson took a big hit on a fumble late in the first half and sustained an injury with a cracked rib. After trying to play through it on the first drive of the third quarter, he did not return. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained what happened during the postgame press conference.

"Ty had an injury, obviously, and he really wanted to try to go out there," DeBoer said. "We treated him there at halftime, and he gave it a series. I know he feels like he let down the team, and there’s no way that that’s the case. He went out there and tried to battle. That’s who he is. I’m never going to let that be a thing where he let us down in any way, so making sure he knows that."

Simpson was visibly frustrated and was shown throwing his helmet to the ground on ESPN's broadcast of the game. As a team captain and leader of the team, Simpson wanted to return to the game.

"It was just kind of like, ‘Can you go? Can you do it?’" Simpson said. "Got that first drive going and tried to do it. I made an executive decision and thought what gave us the best chance to win, and I thought Austin being 100 percent could help us win.”

Alabama was driving with the ball into Indiana territory, down 10-0 in the second quarter, when Simpson scrambled for a first down. He kept going for a few more yards when he got hit, fumbled and cracked a rib. Simpson was 12-of-16 for 67 yards in the game. Mack completed 69 percent of his passes for 103 yards in relief.

Simpson still has one year of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior but could head to the NFL as a potential first-round pick. If so, this was his final game in an Alabama uniform. When asked about his future after the game, Simpson said he has not made a decision yet about next season.

