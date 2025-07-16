Why Kalen DeBoer Made It A Priority To Retain Nick Sheridan This Offseason
ATLANTA -- Nick Sheridan's one-year run as Kalen DeBoer's offensive coordinator received mixed reviews at best. Many analysts pinned some of Alabama's offensive struggles on the former Washington tight ends coach, saying he was overmatched in the new role as Alabama's offense stagnated down the stretch, notably in losses to Oklahoma and Michigan.
Sheridan was replaced as offensive coordinator this offseason by Ryan Grubb, DeBoer's former OC at Fresno State and Washington. But the move did not mark an end to Sheridan's time in Tuscaloosa, as he took a new role as Grubb's co-offensive coordinator while retaining his role as quarterbacks coach, remaining an integral part of Alabama's staff.
"The guy is unbelievable when it comes to just his offensive mind, football mind," DeBoer said. "His organization, the way he teaches, the way he recruits. I mean, he's recruited at a high level... He's got deep relationships with our players because that's just the type of guy he is. He's high character."
Sheridan has played a big role in getting multiple high-profile recruits to Tuscaloosa, most recently four-star QB Jett Thomalla. He also helps DeBoer maintain consistency in his staff, which was a key focal point heading into year two of the post-Saban era.
Continuity starts with our coaching staff," DeBoer said. "We really had no turnover. That's exciting to me because I think that says a lot about the belief and the excitement of what lies ahead, that you have the right people. You talk about getting the right people on the bus, in your program, inside the building. I feel like we certainly have that. Continuity is a huge piece."
Sheridan came over from Washington with DeBoer and was set to serve as an offensive assistant, but was promoted to offensive coordinator when Grubb announced he was staying in the state of Washington and taking the OC job with the Seattle Seahawks. Sheridan was right in the trenches with DeBoer as he was building his core staff of coaches including defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, receiver's coach JaMarcus Shepard, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, defensive line coach Freddie Roach, and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist.
It takes a lot for any human being to put themselves in a position to accept a demotion. This is especially true for the ego-filled world of sports, in a sphere of coaching where coordinators and assistants leave roles on a regular basis due to the most trivial of matters. It is rare to see a situation like this unfold where a coach is willing to stay with a team knowing they are taking a step back. Sheridan's relationship with DeBoer and Grubb was a massive part of the reason this is possible.
"He and Ryan Grubb, their relationship is amazing," DeBoer said. "Again, it goes back to two strong years that they had together putting together elite offenses there at Washington, too."
DeBoer, Grubb, and Sheridan were able to lead Washington to incredible heights offensively. The trio's reunification bodes incredibly well for Alabama's future both in 2025 and beyond.