Kalen DeBoer Pitches Alabama to CFP Committee Before SEC Championship
We're now at a stage of the college football season where the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll aren't the prioritized rankings.
As the regular season has come to a close, all eyes are on conference championship week and the impacts that it will have on the College Football Playoff rankings and bracket.
Before taking down Auburn 27-20 on Saturday night on the road, Alabama came into the Iron Bowl placed No. 10 in the CFP rankings. In other words, a loss in this rivalry matchup would've all but certainly eliminated the Crimson Tide from playoff contention.
Alabama's win over the Tigers clinched an SEC Championship berth against Georgia. The exact weight of a loss in a conference championship has been uncertain in years past, and UA head coach Kalen DeBoer made his pitch to the CFP committee for why the Crimson Tide deserves a spot in regardless of its future result in Atlanta.
"We're in the championship game with a 7-1 record," DeBoer said during Sunday's SEC Championship teleconference. "We won four conference games on the road in the toughest conference. The toughest conference in the country. For us to be in this spot and to do what we needed to do, we won 10 of our last 11 games.
"You can get into a lot more details on it, but if you're really trying to have a playoff, you need your best teams in there, and there's no doubt in my mind we're one of the best teams. And I don't say that arrogantly. I just really believe that's what it is.
"There's a ton of metrics I know people look at — strength of record, FPI, strength of schedule — and we're right at the top. Especially if you're considering us to be a bubble team, we are definitely above those teams in that bubble realm."
"Playing in your conference championship in the SEC shouldn't be something that we're worried about as far as what that would do to our playoff hopes. We got here by earning it.
After falling to Florida State in the season opener, Alabama won eight straight games before its second loss against Oklahoma. But during that hot streak, DeBoer and company made some history, which helps their CFP resumé.
Following the win over Tennessee, not only did Alabama become just the fourth team in SEC history to defeat four consecutive ranked opponents, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and company are the first-ever program in the conference to accomplish this feat without any open dates.
In other words, Alabama, which clinched bowl eligibility for the 22nd consecutive season following the Third Saturday in October victory, took down then-No. 5 Georgia and then-No. 14 Missouri on the road, plus then-No. 16 Vanderbilt and current No. 11 Tennessee in each of the last four weeks.
So, no matter the results of Alabama's SEC Championship matchup against Georgia, does the Crimson Tide deserve a spot in the 2025 College Football Playoff?