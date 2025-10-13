Bama Central

Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates for Five Players Following Missouri Win

The Alabama head coach shares the latest on running back Jam Miller, wide receivers Derek Meadows, Jaylen Mbakwe and Jalen Hale and linebacker Cayden Jones.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; (Editors note: Alternate crop) Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks (1) injures Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) and is ejected for targeting during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; (Editors note: Alternate crop) Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks (1) injures Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) and is ejected for targeting during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football moves on to Tennessee week after the Missouri win, but the Crimson Tide lost a couple of players to injuries against the Tigers.

Wide receiver Derek Meadows went down after taking a hit (which resulted in a targeting penalty) while going for a catch. He was down for a while and Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer came rushing over the second Meadows hit the turf. Meadows eventually got up and went straight to the locker room with the support of trainers before returning to the sidelines in street clothes.

Running back Jam Miller was injured on a fourth-down conversion with 10:23 to go in regulation. He hauled in a shovel pass for 10 yards and was knocked out of bounds. Like Meadows, he also went straight to the locker room rather than the blue tent, and he never returned to the game.

"Jam and Derek will both be going through their protocol this week," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference.

But before these injuries, Alabama listed linebacker Cayden Jones and wide receivers Jalen Hale and Jaylen Mbakwe as out on Friday's availability report. None of their injuries were explained by DeBoer during the week leading up to the game, but he provided some clarity on Monday.

“Jalen Hale has been sick," DeBoer said. "That was the reason why he, last minute, got put on the report.

“Bak had a hand injury in practice last week. He’ll be back out there practicing, and we’ll see kind of as the week goes on how he goes there. Obviously, he’s a receiver, so that affects him a little bit, but there’s other things he can do for our football team. And again, he’s in great spirits, and so he’ll go through that.

“Cayden Jones had surgery on an ankle injury, and so, he’ll be down for a little while.”

This story will be updated.

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Home/Football