Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates for Five Players Following Missouri Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football moves on to Tennessee week after the Missouri win, but the Crimson Tide lost a couple of players to injuries against the Tigers.
Wide receiver Derek Meadows went down after taking a hit (which resulted in a targeting penalty) while going for a catch. He was down for a while and Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer came rushing over the second Meadows hit the turf. Meadows eventually got up and went straight to the locker room with the support of trainers before returning to the sidelines in street clothes.
Running back Jam Miller was injured on a fourth-down conversion with 10:23 to go in regulation. He hauled in a shovel pass for 10 yards and was knocked out of bounds. Like Meadows, he also went straight to the locker room rather than the blue tent, and he never returned to the game.
"Jam and Derek will both be going through their protocol this week," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference.
But before these injuries, Alabama listed linebacker Cayden Jones and wide receivers Jalen Hale and Jaylen Mbakwe as out on Friday's availability report. None of their injuries were explained by DeBoer during the week leading up to the game, but he provided some clarity on Monday.
“Jalen Hale has been sick," DeBoer said. "That was the reason why he, last minute, got put on the report.
“Bak had a hand injury in practice last week. He’ll be back out there practicing, and we’ll see kind of as the week goes on how he goes there. Obviously, he’s a receiver, so that affects him a little bit, but there’s other things he can do for our football team. And again, he’s in great spirits, and so he’ll go through that.
“Cayden Jones had surgery on an ankle injury, and so, he’ll be down for a little while.”
