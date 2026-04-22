Kalen DeBoer Reacts To Massive Contract Extension

The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer on Wednesday. The new agreement extended his existing agreement by two years and now runs until January 31, 2033. Additionally, Deboer received a a raise of $2 million, moving his salary to $12.5 million annually.

“My family and I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Trant, President Mohler, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration and football staff, this community and the University for their continued support of Alabama Football,” said DeBoer in a statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to continue our time in Tuscaloosa with this contract extension. This University has become a special place to us, and I look forward to working to ensure that Alabama football remains at the forefront of college football. This program has a long history of success and an unmatched tradition that I was eager to be a part of two years ago, and I cannot wait to keep coaching our guys and bring more championships to Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide head coach is 20-8 through two seasons with appearances in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs coming in 2025. His 20-ranked victories are the second-most among active head coaches since 2021, and he's 8-4 against teams ranked in The AP Top 25 Poll since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

DeBeor and his staff enter year three at the helm of the Crimson Tide program, buoyed by the sixth overall recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. He will oversee his second-straight season with a quarterback battle but expectations remain high for the prestigious program.

“We are pleased to extend Coach DeBoer and are proud to have him leading the Crimson Tide football program,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “He is an excellent coach and has done a commendable job developing our student-athletes. Thanks to President Mohler, Chancellor Trant and our Board of Trustees for their support and approval of this extension.”

Here are the contract details for football coaches and support staff that were announced on Wednesday.

Kalen DeBoer- Head Coach, Football

Seven-year extension through Jan. 31, 2033

$12.5 million annual salary

$10 million buyout through January 31, 2027, drops to $8 million in 2028, drops to $6 million in 2029

Jeff Allen- Senior Associate Athletic Director, Health and Performance

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$525,000 annual salary

David Ballou- Director of Sports Performance (Strength & Conditioning)

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$1,050,000 salary in Year 1, $1.1 million in Year 2, $1.15 million in Year 3

Bryan Ellis- Assistant Coach/Quarterbacks, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$700,000 annual salary

Jason Jones- Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$485,000 salary in Year 1, $515,000 salary in Year 2

Adrian Klemm- Assistant Coach/Offensive Line, Football

One-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027

$600,000 salary

Maurice Linguist- Assistant Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$1.1 million salary in Year 1, $1,125,000 in Year 2

Chuck Morrell- Assistant Coach/Linebackers, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$700,000 annual salary

Derrick Nix- Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers, Football

Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028

$400,000 in Year 1, $950,000 in Year 2

Jay Nunez- Special Teams Coordinator, Football

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$475,000 annual salary

Richard Owens- Assistant Coach/Tight Ends, Football

Two-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028

$550,000 annual salary

Christian Robinson- Assistant Coach/Outside Linebackers

Two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2028

$725,000 salary in Year 1, $750,000 in Year 2

Kane Wommack- Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$2.35 million in Year 1, $2.5 million in Year 2, $2.65 million in Year 3

Courtney Morgan- General Manager, Football

Three-year extension through Feb. 28, 2029

$1.2 million annual salary

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