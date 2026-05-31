Alabama Football Lands First Running Back Commit in 2027 Class

Alabama has landed a commitment from running back Nigel Newkirk, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The consensus four-star prospect is the seventh member of the Crimson Tide's 2027 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Gainesville High School in Georgia is ranked as the No. 281 prospect in the nation, the No. 20 running back and 29 recruit in the state. Newkirk will become the third Gainesville product on UA's 2027 roster, joining freshmen linebackers Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews.

Newkirk was one of numerous recruits who took official visits to Tuscaloosa this weekend, and he clearly liked what he saw. In fact, he was scheduled to announce his commitment on July 1. He chose the Tide over LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and USC.

Newkirk previously set official visits for LSU (June 5-7), Ohio State (June 12-14) and Michigan (June 19-21), but it is unknown at this time if he plans to still go to these other programs.

Some of the other uncommitted official visitors from the past couple days included Monshun Sales, Hayden Stepp, Darrius White, Mitchell Turner, Antwan Jackson and Osani Gayles.

This story will be updated.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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