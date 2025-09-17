Kalen DeBoer's Thoughts on Ty Simpson's Growth: Just a Minute
Ty Simpson has now had three games to settle into his new role as the Alabama starting quarterback. Over the course of the last two, he has played better than he did in the first, a loss to Florida State. He had 382 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer shared a handful of thoughts on what has driven Simpson's development in the short time since the 2025 season began on Wednesday, when he spoke during the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference.
"He's really slowed the game down," DeBoer said. "He's staying more disciplined with just where his reads are taking him, and not being in a hurry, and then keeping his eyes downfield and trusting the offensive line, even when he's gotta hang in there."
DeBoer arrived at Alabama with a starting quarterback already entrenched at the position: Jalen Milroe, who helped lead Alabama's 2023 team to an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth. Prior to the beginning of that campaign, he had won the starting job in a competition that included Simpson, who did not get the nod to start when Milroe was benched against South Florida in September of that year.
Simpson (who officially won the 2025 position battle in August) went a perfect 17-for-17 on his passing attempts during a Sept. 6 contest against Louisiana Monroe, which the Crimson Tide (2-1) won in a 73-0 rout. That set a new single-game record for consecutive completions in Alabama program history, a mark previously held by 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
"[It's] him getting more comfortable, him understanding when he's gotta make those big throws, how to keep drives alive, staying ahead of the chains. He's just doing a better job with all those things here these last two weeks," DeBoer said.
Against the Seminoles, Simpson completed 23 passes (on 43 attempts) for 254 yards and two scores. That stat line came without a turnover. However, it was evident during the game that he was going through some of the learning curves of a first career start. That isn't easy in a true road environment, either.
In the team's last two games, Simpson was much sharper, while his chemistry with the wide receivers has been on display much more. For the No. 14 Crimson Tide, that bodes well heading into its nect game, another road test at No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 27.
"He's become more comfortable, more confident, and of course the team is becoming more confident in him too," DeBoer said.