What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Defeated Wisconsin
The Crimson Tide head coach spent time with the media after destroying the Badgers in Week 3.
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 19 Alabama followed up its 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the home opener with another dominant showing, a 38-14 thrashing of Wisconsin. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media after the win to talk about what went right for the program in Week 2.
Stay tuned to BamaCentral for a full transcript of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's press conference.
Live Updates:
- "Thought we came ready to play..." praises response from the defense after the offense got stopped on fourth down on the opening drive.
- Was disappointed in the offense's fourth quarter and says Alabama gave Wisconsin a touchdown with the penalty on Ryan Williams' touchdown.
- Shouted out Alabama's fans and student section for showing up and bringing energy for an 11 a.m. kickoff.
- On Ryan Williams: "Good to see him do his thing. He's obviously crazy explosive when he's got the ball in his hands
- Praised Ty Simpson for being able to slow the game down and staying disciplined in the pocket. Says he's trusting his teammates and doing what is needed.
- "They know that if they run their route hard, they're going to get the ball." DeBoer praises the unselfishness of the receiving corps and says the rapport between Simpson and the receivers is excellent right now.
- "Everything we do has purpose." Says the team will waste no time getting back to work during the bye week and praises the team for taking big steps over the last two weeks.
- "We understand what we're capable of doing." DeBoer praises veterans for stepping up in leadership roles and says that the team is playing with a sense of urgency.
- DeBoer says Williams was hungry all week to get out on the field and expects a similar fire from the players returning from injury against Georgia in two weeks.
- "Certainly leads me to believe there's a lot more potential." DeBoer says the run game has room to improve, but acknowledges that it served a big role in establishing the pass.
Published |Modified