Kalen DeBoer Says Both Right Tackle Candidates 'Had Great Summers'

Alabama right tackle JC Latham was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. The Crimson Tide is still looking for Latham's replacement three seasons later as the program enters the 2026 season with a right tackle battle.

Kalen DeBoer spent his first season rotating Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby before settling on Pritchett playing the role. Pritchett transferred to Nebraska after the 2024 season, leaving Formby to step into the starting right tackle job in 2025, but he didn't last long, as freshman Michael Carroll supplanted him as a starter in the middle of the year.

Formby transferred to Texas A&M after the 2025 season and Carroll is moving to his more natural position of offensive guard, leaving a opening for a new face on the right side for the third consecutive season.

Alabama procured senior tackle Jayvin James from Mississippi State and sophomore Nick Brooks from Texas in the transfer portal to fill the need. James took the initial lead for the job in the spring, but the competition is still ongoing as fall camp begins.

"I think just being new, it's still just about being consistent," DeBoer said on their progress. "I think they're really doing it. I think they've come a long way in that area. This spring, I would say, you could see what their potential was; you could see what they're capable of. Each of them came into June, the end of May, when we returned. There was definitely them coming back now knowing what it feels like, what the expectations are. I think both of them had great summers. They had great summers, both those two guys. I'm actually interested, we didn't have pads on, but I'm interested to see the film today and specifically hone in on guys like that and see what they did, and see how they executed."

Each candidate has SEC experience, as James started nine games for the Bulldogs, allowing three sacks in 856 snaps in Starkville, while Brooks made five appearances for the Longhorns with three starts last season. The duo becomes the focus of a reworked offensive line as the other four positions appear solidified heading into fall camp.

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