2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line

Alabama football enters year number three under head coach Kalen DeBoer with one mission: fix an offensive line that's hampered the Crimson Tide running game and made life challenging on signal callers over the last two seasons to take the next step offensively.

Alabama gave up 32 sacks and ran the ball for 104.1 yards per game in 2025, tied for 90th and 125th, respectively. Jam Miller averaged 586 yards the last two seasons as the Crimson Tide's lead running back, highlighting the program's inability to generate a traditional rushing attack.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line room underwent a total makeover since the conclusion of the 2025 season. DeBoer parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic after two seasons together, hiring Adrian Klemm to lead the room in a new direction. Alabama saw Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford each get drafted in the spring, Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry exhaust their eligibility and six other lineman leave the program in the transfer portal.

The six portal departees were replaced by six incoming transfers and DeBoer supplemented the group with four freshman, giving the Crimson Tide 16 scholarship offensive lineman to work with in 2026.

Alabama has Michael Carroll as its only returning starter on the offensive line, but the Crimson Tide has a general picture of who the first five will be when fall camp opens up. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed sophomore Jackson Lloyd is in line to start at left tackle in the spring. Junior Will Sanders appears ready to take on left guard duties, despite missing spring with an injury, and senior transfer Racin Delgatty is the most natural fit to fill Brailsford's shoes at center.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Jackson Lloyd William Sanders Racin Delgatty Michael Carroll Jayvin James Tyrell Miller Mal Waldrep Kayden Strayhorn Ethan Fields Nick Brooks Ty Haywood Chris Booker Bear Fretwell Casey Poe Jared Graham Bryson Cooley

2026 Alabama Offensive Line

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster. Additionally, the roster hasn't been updated yet with new measurements, so the ones below are from the spring.

Michael Carroll – Sophomore, 6-6, 318

Carroll was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 out of IMG Academy. He made six starts at right guard and right tackle, while playing in 14 total games as a true freshman in 2025. The sophomore from Pennsylvania is the only returning starter up front and is expected to play right guard in 2026. He was named Preseason All-SEC Second Team ahead of the year as one of the conference's best overall linemen.

Jackson Lloyd – Sophomore, 6-7, 317

Lloyd was a 5-star prospect and the No. 7 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Carmel, Calif. He was the first player Kalen DeBoer's staff offered a scholarship to after taking the Alabama job in the spring of 2024, and after making five appearances as a true freshman behind departed starter Kadyn Proctor, he steps into the starting role at left tackle in 2026.



Lloyd is unproven, but played well enough in the spring for the coaching staff to declare the sophomore faces no competition for the vacated starting spot.

William Sanders – Junior, 6-3, 315

Sanders was a 3-star prospect and the No. 22 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 out of Brookwood, Ala. He played in two games a true freshman, but appeared in all 15 games as a sophomore, rotating at guard with multiple other players. Sanders missed spring practice with a minor injury, but is expected to win the Crimson Tide's starting left guard role in 2026.

Racin Delgatty – Senior, 6-3, 301

Delgatty was a 3-star prospect and the No. 169 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 out of La Canada Flintridge, Calif. He spent his first three seasons at Cal Poly before transferring to Tuscaloosa this offseason. Delgatty started 12 games at center for Cal Poly last season, earning All-Big Sky Second Team honors. He allowed just 11 pressures and no sacks over 460 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The center also appeared in nine games with eight starts at Cal Poly during his redshirt freshman season in 2024.

Jayvin James – Senior, 6-5, 318

James was a 3-star prospect and the No. 168 tackle in the Class of 2023 out of Pompano Beach,Fla. He spent his first two seasons at Akron, playing in 15 games with nine starts on the offensive life for the Zips. James transferred to Maryland for the winter of 2024, but transferred to Mississippi State the subsequent spring and ultimately played in 12 games with nine starts for the Bulldogs. He allowed three sacks in 856 snaps of action in Starkville before transferring to Tuscaloosa. James started at right tackle during the Crimson Tide's spring game, making him the early leader at that spot this fall.

Ethan Fields – Senior, 6-3, 319

Fields was a 3-star prospect and the No. 84 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 out of Geismar, La. He spent the last three seasons as a reserve offensive lineman for the Ole Miss Rebels. Fields played in all 15 games last season in Oxford and ultimately appeared in 19 contests over three years for the Rebels. He transferred to Tuscaloosa and likely becomes the Crimson Tide's first offensive lineman off the bench this fall, with capability to play both at guard and tackle.

Nick Brooks – Sophomore, 6-7, 339

Brooks was a 4-star prospect and the No. 24 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Loganville, Ga. He spent his freshman year at Texas, making three starts with five appearances at tackle. Brooks transferred to Tuscaloosa this offseason and offers Alabama a high upside lineman that's capable of playing guard or tackle in the SEC.

Mal Waldrep Jr. – Sophomore, 6-5, 322

Waldrep Jr. was a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Phenix City, Ala. He played in two games, but suffered a late season injury that limited his action as a true freshman. Waldrep Jr. started at left guard during the Crimson Tide spring game and looks to be one of the program's key depth pieces in 2026

Tyrell Miller – Junior, 6-5, 322

Miller was an unranked prospect in the Class of 2024 who originally enrolled in JUCO at the College of San Mateo. He was considered one of the top JUCO tackles in the most recent cycle and offers the Crimson Tide a developmental player that already has college experience. Miller's length and size makes him an attractive backup tackle option this fall.

Kaden Strayhorn – Sophomore, 6-2, 313

Strayhorn was a 3-star prospect and considered the No. 35 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 out of IMG Academy. He originally enrolled at Michigan and played in two games for the Maize and Blue in 2025 before transferring to Tuscaloosa this offseason. Strayhorn is a younger player with the capability of playing all three interior positions, making him a strong developmental piece at center behind Racin Delgatty this fall.

Ty Haywood – Sophomore, 6-5, 312

Haywood was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 6 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Denton, Texas. He originally enrolled at Michigan and played in three games for the Wolverines before transferring to Tuscaloosa this offseason. Haywood committed to the Crimson Tide in high school before flipping to Michigan, but ends up playing for Alabama after a season in the Big 10 and provides the program with a tweener offensive lineman to develop. Haywood could fit at either guard or tackle as he continues to develop.

Casey Poe – Junior, 6-4, 324

Poe was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 out of Lindale, Texas. He's played in four games over the last two seasons as a reserve offensive guard and won scout team player of the week on two different occasions. Poe provides the program with quality depth as he's capable of playing all three interior spots.

Chris Booker – Freshman, 6-4, 285

Booker was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 out of Atlanta, Ga. He enrolled early as the Crimson Tide's highest-rated interior offensive line recruit in the freshman class. He displays powerful hands and plays with strong pad level, making him an exciting prospect to watch in Tuscaloosa.

Jared Graham – Freshman, 6-6, 300

Graham was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 18 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Atlanta, Ga. He enrolled over the summer and looks to make a big impression when fall camp begins.

Bear Fretwell– Freshman, 6-7, 290

Fretwell was a 3-star prospect and considered the No. 73 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Brooklet, Ga. He decommitted from Georgia Tech to become part of the Crimson Tide program and offers Alabama a young lineman with the proper frame to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Bryson Cooley – Freshman, 6-5, 325

Cooley was a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 21 tackle in the Class of 2025 out of Laurel, Miss. He chose Alabama over LSU and Mississippi State. Cooley enrolled at Alabama in January and looks to develop as one of the Crimson Tide's young linemen.

This is the fifth story of BamaCentral's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group through the rest of July.

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

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