Kalen DeBoer Says Ryan Williams Needs To Find Consistent Fundamentals To Make an Impact
Alabama football opened fall camp on Wednesday as the new season is officially underway. The Crimson Tide is undergoing several exciting changes as the program makes its transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming season comes in the form of Alabama true freshman receiver Ryan Williams.
Williams skipped his senior year at Saraland High School to enroll at the University of Alabama and get his college football career started. The two-time Alabama Mr. Football winner has already sent fans into a daze as they daydream about his potential impact on the Alabama offense this year.
"Yeah, consistently just in this trajectory on up. I don't need him day one, you want every play to be amazing, explosive. You just want him lining up right, doing the fundamental things, making the easy plays and then because of his ability the big ones will come," said DeBoer after practice Wednesday on what he needs to see from the freshman. "You know, when your route is on air, run a good route, catch the ball, accelerate out with good ball security. You find those consistent fundamentals and you stack days and those plays that we know he'll be capable of making will happen."
Williams is one of four freshman wide receivers looking to make their mark on the Crimson Tide offense along with Caleb Odom, Amari Jefferson and Rico Scott. The group has a long way to go to earn playing time over Germie Bernard, Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law but if Williams and company can master the fundamentals early they may be too talented to keep off the field.