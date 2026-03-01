Score Updates and Analysis As Alabama Concludes Frisco Classic Play Against Houston

Alabama baseball has clinched the 2026 Frisco Classic title following Saturday night's 8-7 win over Oregon State. The Crimson Tide now has a chance to complete a perfect weekend in the event finale against Houston.

Freshman Myles Upchurch is on the mound for the Crimson Tide, looking to continue his sensational start to the season. Upchurch has been lights-out in his first two starts, with 16 strikeouts over 9 scoreless innings against Washington State and Rhode Island.

The Cougars are 0-2 in Frisco, losing 2-1 to Oregon State and 6-4 to Iowa. Still, Houston has proved itself capable of playing at a high level, boasting a win over ACC title hopefuls Wake Forest. Houston will provide Upchurch with the toughest test of his young career.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT. The Frisco Classic's exclusive broadcast rights are held by D1 Baseball. The games can be purchased on the outlet's website, with $30 the cost for access to all three games. Those who will not be purchasing the broadcasts can follow along here for updates and analysis.

Game Two: Alabama 8, Oregon State 7

Alabama baseball defeated ranked Oregon State on Saturday night thanks to an electric ninth-inning stand. Peyton Steele made an incredible throw home to prevent the game-tying run from scoring, giving Alabama its biggest win of the season. Jason Torres, Brady Neal and freshman Eric Hines all hit home runs for the Crimson Tide.

"I was saying, 'No, no no, no, no' off the bat, because I want to keep the double play in order," head coach Rob Vaughn said of Steele's throw. "Then about halfway to the plate as I go, 'Maybe, maybe, maybe, and then, 'Yes, yes, yes.'

"You've just got to be unafraid to crash and burn. And that was a player who was unafraid of a mistake and didn't worry about it, and just finished off. And it worked out for us."

Game One: Alabama 12, Iowa 2

Tyler Fay was the winning pitcher for Alabama, giving up just one run over six innings in his best start of the season. The offense made his life extremely easy, as a Luke Vaughn home rungave the Crimson Tide a 3-0 first-inning lead. Bryce Fowler and Justin Lebron also homered, and freshman Andrew Purdy notched three hits in what was simply a dominant all-around performance.

"Just a complete team effort," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "Fay was awesome. Really relentless offense, and these boys know what they are capable of now. So, can we come back and do it again? It's a really good team tomorrow."

Probable Starting Pitchers for the Frisco Classic:

Friday, Feb. 27 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Tyler Guerin (UI)

Saturday, Feb. 28 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (OSU)