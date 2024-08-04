Kalen DeBoer Says This Weekend Jalen Milroe's Best Mastery of Alabama Offense
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe enters fall camp in 2024 facing a vastly different set of circumstances than in 2023. This season the redshirt junior knows he's the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide after winning an early season battle for the role last season. Unfortunately, adversity still remains as the Texan must master his third offense in three seasons as head coach Kalen DeBoer implements his system.
Milroe got an opportunity to test drive the DeBoer offense during the spring and showed off a budding connection with Washington transfer Germie Bernard in Alabama's A-Day Game to close out spring practice. A quiet confidence in Milroe's abilities and fit in DeBoer's offense seems to be simmering behind the scenes as fall camp opened this past week.
"Yeah, I thought yesterday and today took the best steps I’ve seen since I’ve been here. The way he’s intentional about coming out. Even not just what you say, but how you do things. What your body language is and he gets that. That’s important, but he’s actually just really leading that way and then it leads to really him playing well and the other guys following suit so today he came out today again and really today threw the deep ball, probably as well as I’ve seen him throw," said DeBoer on Sunday. "That’s a lot of just guys and the timing and all that and his rhythm coming into play. Feeling more comfortable there. So some big plays that were made out there. The defense made a couple big ones too, but he’s really done a nice job, raising his game, asking more out of himself. I’m pushing him, I know Coach Sheridan is too every day, just like those details, man be on it. He’s holding himself to a high standard, it’s not just all talk."
Last season's sixth place finisher in Heisman voting passed for 2,834 yards and rushed for 531 yards scoring 35 total touchdowns as the Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship and qualified for the college football playoffs. His numbers stand to take a significant jump forward as he and his teammates have another year of experience under their belts and the Alabama offensive scheme expects to be more conducive to big play concepts.
"I"m excited because we have a lot in store for our offense," said Milroe on Saturday.