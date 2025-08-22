Bryce Young, Jaxson Dart Among Best Fantasy Football Sleeper Quarterbacks
Fantasy football managers saw a few quarterbacks outperform their ADP (or average draft position) and emerge into viable fantasy starters in 2024. Players like Bo Nix and Sam Darnold turned into what we like to call fantasy “sleepers.”
If you were smart enough to draft or pick up one of these quarterbacks last season, there’s a good chance you made the postseason or made a run at a league championship. It’s not hyperbole … sleepers can change your fantasy fortunes.
In my humble opinion, sleepers have to fit a few guidelines.
A sleeper can’t have already had a full season of fantasy success in the past. He also can’t have a current ADP that falls within the top 80. That makes it tough to find a true sleeper at the position, because most managers wait to fill the position.
With that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of four players, all of whom are being picked outside the top 80 based on FantasyPros data. These players all have the potential to outplay their ADP and become fantasy assets in 2025.
Fantasy Football Sleeper QBs
Bryce Young, Panthers (ADP – 164): Could Young finally meet his expectations in real and fantasy football? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft showed signs of improved play in his final four games of last season. During that span, Young had eight touchdown passes with just two interceptions and averaged 23.1 fantasy points. He’ll be worth a late pick as a fantasy reserve is most 2025 drafts.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (ADP – 219): Dart should get starts during his rookie season on a Giants team that’s not expected to compete for a playoff berth. The problem is we don’t know when that will happen, as Russell Wilson is currently entrenched as the starter. Still, Dart is a player to watch in the coming weeks.
Jalen Milroe, Seahawks (ADP – 255): The Seahawks gave Sam Darnold a lot of money to be their starting quarterback, but what success has he really had outside of one year with the Minnesota Vikings? The answer would be none. Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback who can run the football exceptionally, would be a serious fantasy sleeper if Darnold struggles or gets hurt. He’s been compared by some to Jalen Hurts.
Dillon Gabriel, Browns (ADP – N/A): The Browns are likely to open the season with Joe Flacco under center, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Gabriel make starts as a rookie. Cleveland is projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and Gabriel can be a sneaky dual-threat field general.