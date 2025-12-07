Kalen DeBoer Looks Beyond Alabama's Turnovers in Oklahoma Loss

No. 9 Alabama was selected as an at-large participant in the 2025 College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide will hit the road and take on No. 8 Oklahoma after finishing the regular season 10-3 on Friday, Dec. 19.

One of Alabama's three defeats came at the hands of the Sooners in a November matchup in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide nearly doubled Oklahoma's yardage output, gaining 406 yards and giving up only 212 yards.

Alabama largely lost the regular season matchup due to offensive errors and special teams miscues as the Crimson Tide turned the ball over three times and lost the field position battle by allowing a big punt return.

It was obvious the turnovers cost the Crimson Tide a victory as the Sooners capitalized and returned an interception for a touchdown, used a fumbled punt to generate the only offensive touchdown of the day and kicked a field goal after a sack-fumble to ultimately go ahead for the win.

Kalen DeBoer was asked what he other focuses may be outside of protecting the ball in the upcoming playoff game.

"Yeah, that's a good question because that [turnovers] was a really important part of the game, the field position in general," DeBoer said. "When you get to this point, and you're playing the top tier teams, that's what it is. It's getting short fields, making your own breaks, the turnovers, special teams play. That's when field position can be flipped the quickest.



"I think just consistent execution. We moved the ball, but it wasn't as consistent as it needed to be. Maybe in the fourth quarter, not able to get that drive, and I haven't really gone back and reviewed the film, but it wasn't that long ago. Coming up short at the end of the game was disappointing because that's something we've done a pretty good job of. Other than the turnovers, because we got down in their territory and had the big play was the interception for a touchdown, but there's more plays to it than that. There's things that happened that you'll go back to, but there's things they'll evaluate, we'll evaluate and make adjustments to what we saw and what the original plan was."

Alabama started its final possession on its own 6-yard line and ultimately turned the ball over on downs after 13 plays gained 42 yards and melted over six minutes off the clock. The Sooners forced a turnover on downs and took three knees to seal the upset and propel themselves into the playoff picture.