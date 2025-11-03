Kalen DeBoer Speaks on Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.'s Arrest
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama over the weekend after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding.
Kirkpatrick was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Saturday and was released on $1,500 bond within an hour of his booking. On Sunday UA put out a statement that wrote, "We are aware of an incident involving Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and are working to gather more information."
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media for the first time on Monday following the incident. Here's what he said, about the sophomore defensive back.
"Unfortunately, with the information we have at this time, we talked to Dre and we need to indefinitely suspend him at this time," DeBoer said. "He understands there are consequences that come with his actions."
Kirkpatrick is an Alabama legacy. He is the son of the former All-American and NFL standout Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. The former first-round NFL Draft pick played at UA from 2009-11, helping the Crimson Tide to its first two National Championship victories of the Nick Saban era. Kirkpatrick Sr. played in the NFL for 10 years, including eight with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kirkpatrick Jr. has appeared in all eight games for Alabama this season, totaling nine tackles. He recorded a tackle for loss and forced a fumble during the Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe in Week 2. He was also ejected during that game for targeting.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder has played some key snaps in close games this season, despite not being a starter. Kirkpatrick Jr. is listed on the depth chart as the backup strong safety, behind starter Keon Sabb. Kirkpatrick Jr. is still on Alabama's official roster as of Monday.
Kirkpatrick Jr. made an impact for Alabama on special teams in 2024, as he played in all 13 games, recording three total tackles.
The former 2024 3-star safety out of Gadsden City High School was considered the No. 75 overall prospect in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment on Aug. 18, 2023. He was offered a scholarship by UA on July 25, 2023 after a strong camp performance. Kirkpatrick Jr. chose Alabama over Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide is turning the page to this week's game. Alabama will host LSU next Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, as it will be the Tigers' first game without head coach Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 27.