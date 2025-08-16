Kalen DeBoer Updates Injury Status of Jaeden Roberts, James Smith
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The same two players that were held out of Alabama's first fall scrimmage also did not participate in the second on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium according to Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts is not practicing because he is in concussion protocol. DeBoer did not specify what the injury is to junior defensive lineman James Smith. He was held out of the scrimmage but did do some work with the team at practice this week.
"James has been working through and building up," DeBoer said. "Feel good about the progress he's had in the week of practice with it being live. Needed to to hold back there, but he's getting closer by the day."
Because of his concussion, Roberts has not been participating with the team at all.
Alabama is exactly two weeks away from the season opener at Florida State. Roberts has started 20 games at right guard for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons. If he is unable to go, it will likely either be Geno VanDeMark, Kam Dewberry or Olaus Alinen at right guard against the Seminoles.
DeBoer was specifically asked if he anticipates Roberts being ready for the opener but did not directly answer that part of the question. His answer about Smith seemed more optimistic.
Smith really worked himself into a bigger role along Alabama's defensive front last season in his sophomore campaing, appearing in all 13 games. He finished the year with 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss (-16 yards) and one sack (-13 yards.)
The junior is ready to exapnd his role this season.
"Like Coach Saban and Coach DeBoer say, it's the process," Smith said on Media Day. "I really did the process without even knowing I was doing the process. It's crazy how it works. Freshman year, you come in and work. You think you're ready, but you're really not there. Second year, you step up. You come ready to work, get a bigger role. My third year here, come in ready to work mentally, physically–– whatever I have to do to be great,"
Alabama will not practice on Sunday or Monday, allowing dinged up players the chance to recover a little bit. Tuesday will be the final day of camp-type practices before classes at the University of Alabama begin on Wednesday. Then, the team will start normal game-week preparations for Florida State on Sunday, Aug. 24.