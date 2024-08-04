Kalen DeBoer Updates Status of Freshman DB Wearing Cast at Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman cornerback Zabien Brown has been the recipient of a lot of praise through the first few days of fall camp.
During Sunday morning's media viewing period of the fourth day of Alabama's fall camp, Brown could be seed with a small cast on his left hand while he participated in drills. Following practice, head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Brown's status after the apparent minor injury.
"He's just slowed up here a couple days, but he'll be back fine — middle of next week," DeBoer said. "He's out there practicing, too. Getting some reps in."
After confirming that Brown won't be missing any time as he nurses the minor injury, DeBoer went on to continue speaking highly of the 5-star freshmen, as seemingly every coach has done this fall.
"He just doesn't feel like a freshman out there," DeBoer said. "We felt that way this spring, and you know, he just followed that up with another big jump like you really would expect. He's just out there, and I don't think he's young or anything like that. I think he's a guy that's just fitting right into the defense, and I'm proud of the way he approaches it. He doesn't take anything for granted. He works his tail off. He's up there with Coach Mo nonstop. He's just a fun guy to have around each and every day. I've got a lot of trust in him already."
If his rave reviews throughout camp are any indication, Brown is going to be a hard player to keep off the field once the season comes at the end of this month, despite his inexperience.