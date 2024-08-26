Kalen DeBoer Updates Two Offensive Starters' Health Before Season Opener
The Alabama football program is getting set for its season opener this Saturday as the Crimson Tide is set to host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Alabama has spent the last month, like every football program, in fall camp, hitting one another and preparing for the season. By all accounts, the Crimson Tide is ready for the year as the second fall scrimmage was reportedly one of the more physical affairs since DeBoer's taken over. Unfortunately Alabama starting right guard Jaeden Roberts had to leave the scrimmage after suffering a hand injury, while starting running back Jam Miller was held out due to other minor ailments he's endured in camp.
DeBoer was clear after the Aug. 17 scrimmage that his team would likely be healthy for the opening game, despite a physical fall camp. The Crimson Tide head coach confirmed his assumption on Monday to kick off game week.
"Jaeden [Roberts] and Jam [Miller] I would expect to practice and be ready to go. Jeremiah [Alexander], would not probably expect him. You guys have seen him, and know the timeline. It'll be close, it'll be close," said DeBoer.
Alexander, a backup inside linebacker was spotted on social media wearing a sling last Sunday, but no additional updates have been given on the former 5-star player out of Thompson.
Roberts didn't participate during the media viewing portion of practice last week, but instead Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark got the first team reps at right guard. VanDeMark transferred to Tuscaloosa to backup all three interior offensive line positions, but as game week opens the expectation is that Roberts will practice and be ready to play on Saturday.