Keon Sabb Has 'Aged Like A Fine Wine,' And Alabama's Secondary Is Benefitting From It

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keon Sabb set the tone back in March.

When asked how good he thought Alabama's secondary could be, the redshirt senior had a blunt, four-word answer:

"Best in the country." Keon Sabb, March 2026

The sentiment has echoed throughout the program over the five months since, as the defensive backs have been heralded as the strongest unit on the team, and, maybe, the country indeed.

Sabb's performance on the field as Alabama's starting safety will be a big factor in whether or not the Crimson Tide can live up to those lofty expectations, but his larger impact comes off of it.

"I love consistency," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "That is one of the words that applies to Keon, and that I love about him. He's been consistent from day one. You know what you're going to get from him. He's intellectual, so out there on the football field, he's processing things. Everything that happens, not just between snap and whistle, he's taking it all in. He's always getting better. He's a student of the game.

"He's a really good teammate to the guys around him. They all appreciate him. He comes to practice every day looking to get better. All those things that you want in a guy on your football team, he brings that."

Sabb has emerged as one of the leaders of the room and of the team as a whole. He was already viewed as a veteran presence when he transferred to the Crimson Tide from Michigan in 2024, and the past two years have only cemented that reputation — a reputation that he has embraced.

"As an older guy, I feel like it's definitely my job to continue to preach what my coach is preaching as well," Sabb said. "So whatever he says or whatever model or vision he gives us, as an older guy, I kind of try to sprinkle it into the younger guys because ultimately, when I'm gone, they'll be here running the show. So whatever I want to learn and whatever I take in from coaches, I try to sprinkle it to the young guys as well."

Sabb was expected by many to enter the NFL Draft at the end of last season, but ultimately stayed because he felt as though he had not reached his full potential. A big part of the reason for that was the season-ending broken foot he suffered against Tennessee in 2024, which affected him through the bulk of the past fall.

"I think if you ask him, he was probably still physically battling some of that injury from 2024," Wommack said. "It lingered a little bit. And so he has done such a great job this offseason of getting his body in position to go compete at a really high level."

This has been the first "normal" offseason Sabb has had in three years, given that he joined the program, alongside a new staff, in 2024 and spent 2025 trying to recover from the injury. As a result, the past eight months have given him the first opportunity he's had in a while to focus entirely on improving his game and refining his skillset.

"I want to say I'm improving my feet, being able to move laterally," Sabb said. "That's something I've been working on a lot."

Sabb is currently projected as a day-three pick in April's NFL Draft, but it is very easy to envision a world where he exceeds the mocks and plays his way into a day-two selection (likely joining fellow defensive backs Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown there in the process).

Ask Wommack, and the answer is simple: this is the best version of Keon Sabb that has ever stepped on a football field.

"He's grown fundamentally. He's grown physically," Wommack said. "His maturity and the way he carries himself has been really impressive, and he's aged like a fine wine. I mean, he really has. He's really just done a tremendous job, and I think he's playing his best football right now."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.