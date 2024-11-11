Kickoff Time and TV Announcement Made For Alabama at Oklahoma
The No. 9 Alabama football program gets to experience another first this season as they get set to travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners on Nov. 23. It will be Alabama's first game against Oklahoma in the SEC and the first time the programs have played in the regular season since 2003.
The SEC and its TV partners announced the full slate for Week 13, including the Alabama and Oklahoma game. The Crimson Tide and Sooners will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-2-1 and last hosted the Crimson Tide in 2002 when the Sooners won 37-27.
The Sooners haven't had a fun time in their first season in the SEC as they're currently 5-5 and 1-5 in league play. Oklahoma is on a bye week after a heartbreaking loss to Missouri this past week, while Alabama welcomes the Mercer Bears to Tuscaloosa.
Full SEC Week 13 Slate:
11 a.m. CT: Ole Miss at Florida - ABC
11:45 a.m. CT: UMass at Georgia - SEC Network
12 p.m. CT: UTEP at Tennessee - ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT: Kentucky at Texas - ABC
3:00 p.m. CT - Louisiana Tech at Arkansas - ESPN+
3:00 p.m. CT: Wofford at South Carolina - ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT: Missouri at Mississippi State - SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT: Alabama at Oklahoma - ABC
6:30 p.m. CT: Vanderbilt at LSU - SEC Network
6:45 p.m. CT: Texas A&M at Auburn - ESPN
Alabama-Oklahoma Series History:
- Dec. 29, 2018 - Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34: Capitol One Orange Bowl
- Dec. 2, 2014 - Oklahoma 45, Alabama 31: Allstate Sugar Bowl
-Sept. 6, 2003: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 13: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
-Sept. 7, 2002: Oklahoma 37, Alabama 27: Norman, Okla.
-Dec. 31, 1970: Alabama 24, Oklahoma 24: Blubonnet Bowl
-Jan. 1, 1963, Alabama 17, Oklahoma 0: Orange Bowl