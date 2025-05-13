Bama Central

Kickoff Time and Broadcast Information Announced For Alabama Season Opener at Florida State

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles have a time and TV network for first game of the year.

Joe Gaither

Sep 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) plays against Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II (74) in their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program kicks off its 2025 season with a road trip to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30. The programs are 109 days away from starting the season but with excitement building Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports the game officially has a time and TV network.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Seminoles on Saturday Aug. 30 at 3:30 EST and the game will be televised on ABC as part of a triple-header.

Alabama and Florida State will be sandwiched between Syracuse versus Tennessee at noon and LSU at Clemson at 7:30, highlighting three big SEC matchups in the opening week.

McMurphy also reports South Carolina verses Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST and be aired on ESPN.

Alabama versus Florida State Series History

  • 10/23/1965 - Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Alabama 21, Florida State 0
  • 9/23/1967 - Birmingham, Ala.: Alabama 37, Florida State 37
  • 10/12/1974 - Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Alabama 8, Florida State 7
  • 9/29/2007 - Jacksonville, Fla.: Florida State 21, Alabama 14
  • 9/2/2017 - Atlanta: Alabama 24, Florida State 7

Alabama begins the year with a true road game for the first time since its 2000 season opener against UCLA where the Crimson Tide fell to the Bruins 35-24.

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles both enter 2025 aspiring to put the 2024 season in the rearview mirror. Florida State finished last season 2-10 despite high expectations entering the year. Alabama ended 9-4 and allowed missed opportunities to sink the Crimson Tide's playoff goals.

