Kickoff Time Set For Alabama v. South Florida

The Crimson Tide football schedule is starting to take shape after another kickoff time is announced.

Joe Gaither

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to Tampa last season and played one of the strangest games of the college football season against the South Florida Bulls. The Crimson Tide emerged with a 17-3 victory and ultimately the performance became catalyst for change, propelling Alabama back to the College Football Playoff.

South Florida is set to make a return trip to Tuscaloosa as part of the two-for-one agreement between the two programs on Saturday, Sept. 7. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network the Week 2 rematch will kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6 p.m. CT. The game is expected to be televised on ESPN.

This season's matchup between the two programs will be the third all time with Alabama winning the first two. The Crimson Tide won 40-17 in 2003 in Birmingham and 17-3 in 2023 in Tampa.

Alabama Football Known 2024 Kickoff Times

  • Week 1 - vs. Western Kentucky - 6 p.m. CT
  • Week 2 - vs. South Florida - 6 p.m. CT
  • Week 3 - at Wisconsin - 11 a.m. CT
  • Week 5 - vs. Georgia - 6:30 p.m. CT

This story will be updated.

