Kickoff Time, TV Schedule Updated for Alabama's Road Matchup Against Vanderbilt
Alabama holds a 23-game winning streak against Vanderbilt with the last loss coming on Sept. 29, 1984, which occurred shortly before current Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer's 10th birthday.
The SEC announced game times and television information for the conference's upcoming matchups for Oct. 5 (Week 6) on Monday at noon.
Alabama will be headed to Vanderbilt on that date for its second SEC matchup of the young season. The Crimson Tide will face the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The Crimson Tide certainly has the Commodores' number, as Alabama leads the all-time series 63--18-4. Additionally, Alabama holds a 23-game winning streak with the last loss coming on Oct. 11, 1969, which is five years before current Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer was born.
SEC Schedule for Oct. 5
- Missouri at Texas A&M: 11 a.m. CT on ABC
- Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
- Ole Miss at South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
- Alabama at Vanderbilt: 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network
- Tennessee at Arkansas: 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC or ESPN
- UCF at Florida: 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network
