Kirby Smart Shares Appreciation for His Time with Nick Saban
Once the student, and now the widely-accepted best coach in college football, all eyes were on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as he took the podium in Dallas for SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
As the head coach of the presumed preseason No. 1 team, Smart had plenty to talk about. But he took a few minutes of his opening statement to show his appreciation for former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, whom he worked under at Alabama as an assistant coach from 2007-2015.
"Couple words I want to say to Coach Saban, who meant so much to me in my career. First of all, the words he shared at the ESPYs the other night were incredible, very touching, very moving. What he's meant to myself, my family, as a mentor, as a friend, as a competitor, that drives to you get better," Smart said.
"There was never a day in 11 years I worked for him that we didn't share a room in some sort. Whether that was the defensive room, defensive back room, staff room, and I think it made me who I am today. Because the demand for excellence is met by none other than him. So that standard that he set for me, day in and day out, he met himself.
"Every coach that ever worked with him or for him will tell that you he does it all himself as well. He doesn't hold you to any different standard than himself. So a lot of the success I've had I give credit to him and thanks. I know he'll being critiquing me today, so I am looking forward to that as well."
Smart, a winner of two national titles at Georgia, won four at Alabama as an assistant, and fielded some of the best defenses in college football history during his time in Tuscaloosa.
After his time at the podium, Smart joined the SEC Now set, where Saban has been working as a member of the media all week. At the desk, Saban was able to respond to Smart's comments.
“He’s the best assistant coach we ever had. On defense, especially, seeing the big picture of the game," Saban said. "I appreciate that. You know, people always say you hate to see these guys leave. I’m happy for them to get that opportunity. Our players are happy when Kirby had the opportunity to go to Georgia, because he did such a great job of helping them, develop them, and he did a great job for us. You know that’s their motivation so you’re happy to see it happen for him.”