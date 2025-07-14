Lane Kiffin Shares Chances of Nick Saban Returning to Coaching
Day 1 of SEC Media Days is in the books, and although Nick Saban hasn't been Alabama's head coach for the last 18 months, he was among the headlines of Monday's event in Atlanta.
The 73-year-old has been an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay since his retirement, but former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy said on Monday morning that “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching.”
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke at SEC Media Days and opened up about the hot topic. Kiffin was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator under Saban from 2014-16 and could see the legendary head coach return to the game he loves.
“He’s not going to need me to hire him," Kiffin said. "I don’t think he’s done. I think he’ll be back. Whether that’s college or NFL I think he’ll be back.
“I did read what [Greg McElroy] said that earlier today, and then they asked me a question and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to coach again. I don’t know if it’s college or NFL, but he’s gonna coach again.’ So he put that in my head and I repeated it. … But I have thought that. I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back.
“And I kind of thought it might be the NFL, just because he’s so sharp still. I just saw something yesterday where he was doing some interview. He’s so sharp and has the process so nailed of how to do it that I almost see it as a waste that he’s not coaching.”
Saban retired in January of 2024 after 28 years of college head coaching experience between Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.
Between his time with the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, Saban was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006. His NFL coaching experience doesn't stop there as he was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991-94 and the Houston Oilers' defensive backs coach in 1988 and 1989.
Should Nick Saban return to coaching?