Former Alabama QB Says Nick Saban May Return to Coaching
Former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy made some interesting comments on his radio program on Monday. The 2009 national championship winning signal-caller indicated that people close to his former head coach, Nick Saban, thinks that the seven-time national championship winning coach isn't quite done in college football.
“A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy said on WJOX Radio in Birmingham. "He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again,”
McElroy affirmed that his source was someone significant, causing him to make headlines about Saban's future. “If it wasn’t someone notable, I would never say a word," McElroy added. “He is of firm belief that Nick Saban will coach in college football again.”
Saban retired in January of 2024 after 28 years of college head coaching experience between Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.
McElroy offered his own opinion on the story stating he thought Saban was done coaching.
"There are people connected to the sports world that think he’s not done," McElroy said. "Now, interpret that however you will."
ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum agreed with McElroy's assessment citing Saban's age and how he's enjoying his retirement with great access to golf courses and lucrative public speaking opportunities. The former Crimson Tide head coach is currently 73-years old and recently won an Emmy for his work on ESPN's College Game Day.